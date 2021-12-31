Venezuela: Establishment Of A Military High-Tech Economic Zone Announced

President Maduro: 2021 has been a year of integral recovery

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said that 2021 has been a year in which he has worked for the integral recovery of the homeland. During the end-of-year salute to the members of the military components, the president said that a perfect civil-military union has once again been demonstrated.

“We knew that the year 2021 was going to be special, and what a special year 2021 has been! Of integral recovery of the homeland, of permanent victory, of accumulated partial victories, of the sum of efforts, of combative morale, of real optimism”, he commented.

President Maduro also pointed out that the population is called upon to become aware of the importance of assuming the managerial capacity of a process for the “construction of a new economy that is the powerful basis for stability, social equality, well-being, union and cohesion as a country”.

In his speech, he reaffirmed that Venezuela has taken decisive steps to consolidate its integral recovery and the development of its productive capacity.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Establishment of the Military High-Tech Economic Zone announced

“The Military Economic Zone of High Technology will be carried out in the country in 2022 to give a great resurgence of integral recovery”, announced the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

In this regard, he stressed that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) must make progress in the Scientific and Technological Council, so that with the 163 projects that have already been presented “we must make a schedule for deployment and development. We are going to join forces with the Special Military and Forestry Economic Zone to aim for a great objective, towards the future”.

In this sense, he added that “the FANB knows the effort made by our people in resisting imperialist aggression and knows the effort made by an entire country to take the path of production and economic growth”.

Source: VTV.gob.ve

87% vaccinated against Covid-19 in Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reported that 87 percent of the population is vaccinated against Covid-19, more than double the levels recorded worldwide.

The president added that the weekly infection rate is set at six per 100,000 inhabitants, a figure considerably lower than the 1,200 per 100,000 inhabitants in Spain, cited as an example in the midst of the sixth wave of contagion sweeping Europe: “We have reached these levels thanks to the application of a Venezuelan method to curb contagion by informing the people and motivating them to create awareness with arguments, with examples, with practical demonstration; urging them to mass vaccination” he said.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Bolivarian Government is at the UN’s disposal to stop the massacre in Colombia

Venezuela has placed itself at the disposal of the various United Nations (UN) agencies in order to coordinate actions to stop the massacres taking place in Colombia, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia said on Tuesday.

Through his account on the social network Twitter, Plasencia stated that concrete action is necessary, given that “every four days a massacre occurs in Colombian territory and every two a representative of social leadership is assassinated”. “The figures are overwhelming and the complicit silence surrounding this tragedy is a disgrace for all democracies in the region”, Plasencia said on the social network.

As of December 24th, 92 massacres have been recorded in Colombia.

Source: Ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela surpasses production of one million barrels of oil per day

Venezuela’s oil minister, Tareck El Aissami, reported that the country surpassed production of one million barrels of crude oil per day despite unilateral restrictive measures by the United States (US) government.

El Aissami praised the efforts made by workers in the sector and in the state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), especially exploration and production personnel and those in joint ventures: “I have seen them, despite the threats of the criminal blockade by the United States, here is a people standing up, with dignity and in the vanguard, the oil working class”, said El Aissami.

The figure is double the 500,000 barrels per day extracted at the end of 2020 and exceeds the average production achieved at the end of last November, which stood at 876,100 barrels per day.

Source: Telesurtv.net

The Venezuelan government will propose the reactivation of cooperation between Arab and South American countries.

Venezuela will propose initiatives aimed at reactivating the cooperation mechanisms of the South America-Arab Countries Forum (ASPA) in order to materialise projects in financial and commercial areas, announced the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro.

The proposal will be presented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2022, with the primary objective being to “build on the approved financial, monetary and commercial ties, as well as investments and interconnection flights”.

In an interview with the Arab television channel Al Mayadeen, he described the friendly relations with Arab countries as “extraordinary”, which is why he extended his invitation to invest in Venezuela.

“Venezuela is the country of opportunities, we give all constitutional and legal guarantees for investments in oil, gas, petrochemicals, tourism, gold, diamonds, iron, steel, aluminium and food production”, he said.

Source: Mppre.gob.ve

The “Navidad y Jazz” Concert at the Embassy of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was held with great success

The people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines enjoyed on Tuesday, December 28th the concert “Christmas and Jazz” organized by the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela through the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation Hugo Chavez Frias in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture of the Vincentian Government; with the aim of closing with a finale the series of activities that were developed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

On this occasion, the “Ultimate 5” Jazz Band, the famous Vincentian violinist Darron Andrews and DaBand, and the students of “Bethel” Secondary School; Kyle Williams and Oswin Hazelwood with the Steel Pan; delighted the audience with their wonderful musical repertoire.

The Ultimate 5 Jazz Band performed a musical tribute with a majestic rendition of the Venezuelan song “Moliendo Café” which received a standing ovation from the Vincentian people and was performed twice by popular demand.

Source: Mppre.gob.ve