Venezuela Exposes Plot to Swear Edmundo Gonzalez in Abroad

On Wednesday, Citizen Security Minister Diosdado Cabello revealed a detailed plan to disregard the Bolivarian constitution and establish a parallel presidency outside Venezuela by swearing in the defeated opposition candidate as president.

During his program, Con el Mazo Dando, Cabello presented a 21-page document authored by former presidential candidate Enrique Marquez and lawyer Sergio Urdaneta, titled “Urgent Proposal for January 10, Restricted Circulation Document.” The plan focuses on swearing in the defeated presidential candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, at a Venezuelan diplomatic mission abroad to establish a “provisional government.”

Cabello denounced this as unconstitutional, citing Article 231 of the Venezuelan Constitution, which mandates that presidential inaugurations must take place before the National Assembly within the national territory. “They intend to bypass the Constitution,” the Citizen Security Minister stated.

The document, discovered on Marquez’s computer, was addressed to opposition figures such as Antonio Ledezma, Asdrubal Aguiar, and Humberto Calderon.

Cabello linked these developments to the recent arrest of an FBI agent, described as a veteran operative with more than two decades of activity in Venezuela. The operation that led to the FBI agent’s capture also resulted in the detention of two Colombian mercenaries, linked to Ukrainian contractors.

The Citizen Security Minister claimed that the confiscated devices contained evidence of plans targeting the Venezuelan government. These arrests are part of Operation Tun Tun, a national security strategy that would expose new conspiracies in the coming days.

The Venezuelan government remains committed to defending institutional stability ahead of President Nicolas Maduro’s inauguration, scheduled for January 10.

SOURCES:Telesur
