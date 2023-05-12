Venezuela expresses gratitude to Russia for its efforts in combating fascism

Venezuela thanks Russia for its fight against the threats of fascism

With the Victory Day exhibition, Venezuela pays tribute and thanks the peoples of the Federation of Russia and other ex-Soviet Republics for their fight in World War II, a war against Nazi Germany that was not only to defend the territory but also to end the threat of fascism.

The statement was made by the Foreign Minister of the Republic, Yván Gil, who stressed that “the Great Patriotic War or World War II was not only for the Russian homeland, but for all the homelands of the world.” He also extended an invitation to visit the exhibition organized together with the Embassy of the Russian Federation and the Embassy of Belarus.

“A nice exhibition where we are going to review all the historical events that led to the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi fascism,” he said.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Minister of Culture of Venezuela: Afro-descendant struggle is for humanity

During the Special Session of the Congress of the New Era, Afro-descendants chapter, the Minister for Culture, Ernesto Villegas, stated that the struggle of Venezuelan and world Afro-descendants is not only for them, but for the human species.

“Only the recognition of all our diversity guarantees the existence of the human species on this planet. Without that recognition there will be no peace. So the fight of people of African descent is not only for them, but for all of humanity”, he highlighted.

Villegas highlighted the dignity of the Afro-descendant people, who have remained firm in the fight and claiming their rights and achievements achieved in the revolution: “Dignity is difficult to measure, that is why the struggle of the Afro-Venezuelan movement is not just a public policy. Next to the quantification of the effectiveness of the policies, the dignity and mobility capacity of our people around specific flags is far above it,” he stressed.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Government of Venezuela requests to clarify facts about migrants run over in Texas

Venezuela regretted the overwhelming of migrants in Texas and expressed its solidarity with the victims and relatives, while faced with the loss of life of compatriots, it called for clarification of the facts.

“Expresses its deepest regret for the tragic event that occurred in the border city of Brownsville, Texas, in the United States of America, where the driver of a vehicle ran over a group of migrants, leaving the painful balance of at least 7 people dead and multiple injuries, some of Venezuelan nationality according to preliminary reports”, reads part of the text released by Foreign Minister Iván Gil on his account on the social network Twitter.

“The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela regrets the tragic event in the border city of Brownsville, in the US, where a group of migrants were victims, including Venezuelans. We call for clarification of the facts and we reiterate our solidarity.

Likewise, along the lines of the document, the Venezuelan Government extends its condolences to relatives and relatives of the victims of the unfortunate event.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

The Executive Vice President evaluates alliances with French companies to diversify the economy

The national government together with representatives of the French Business Movement (MEDEF International) evaluated establishing strategic alliances that contribute to national development and the promotion of a diversified economy.

“For the sake of establishing alliances strategies that contribute to national development and continue advancing towards a diversified economy, Vice President. @delcyrodriguezv, held a meeting with representatives of the French Business Movement (MEDEF International)”, published the Vice Presidency on Twitter.

The national government, led by the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, continues to focus on Join forces to push a economy diversified and productive.

In this sense, the Head of State has reiterated the call to national and international businessmen to invest in the nation in its different areas of development.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve