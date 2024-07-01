Venezuela: Gonzalez Recognizes Legitimacy of Maduro’s Presidency

In a document signed on Sept. 7, he acknowledges the ruling that validates President Maduro’s victory in the July elections.

(Telesur) – On Wednesday, a document signed by former presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez on September 7 at the Spanish embassy in Caracas was leaked in Madrid.

In a letter addressed to the National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, the right-wing politician acknowledges the authority of the Supreme Court and the ruling that validates President Nicolas Maduro’s victory in the July 28 elections.

“I have always been and will continue to be willing to recognize and comply with the decisions made by the judicial bodies within the framework of the Constitution, including the aforementioned ruling by the Electoral Chamber, which, although I do not agree with, I respect because it is a decision of the Republic’s highest court,” said Gonzalez.

“Convinced of the need to explore all possibilities of understanding in the supreme interest of my country’s peace, I wish to convey my respect and recognition to the constitutional institutions, represented in the five branches of the State,” he also stated.

“I hereby declare my commitment that my public activity outside Venezuela will be limited. I do not intend in any case to exercise any formal or informal representation of the Venezuelan State’s public powers,” Gonzalez pointed out.

“I will be absolutely respectful of the Venezuelan institutions and interests, and I will always appeal to peace, dialogue and national unity,” reiterated Gonzalez, who is currently in Spain.

From July 29 to Sept. 5, this opposition politician stayed at the Dutch Embassy in Caracas. Later Gonzalez moved to the Spanish Embassy and then traveled to Madrid under the protection of political asylum.