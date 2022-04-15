Venezuela gov’t delivers 4 million homes under the Gran Misión Vivienda project

Bolivarian government reaches milestone of 4 million homes delivered in Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro celebrated the achievement of the milestone of 4 million homes delivered to the people as part of the Gran Misión Vivienda social programme, by granting new homes to families in the state of Anzoátegui (northeast).

According to the president, the project was born in order to promote decent housing for the people, guaranteeing protection and greater happiness for citizens. A social programme that has been maintained despite the blockade imposed by the United States (US), and in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic: “We are the government that has built the most houses, you will never see that in the Western media, who have waged a media war against Venezuela and whom we have defeated”, said the head of state.

International Summit against Fascism closes in Caracas with debate on resistance and popular power

The International Summit against Fascism, which for three days in the Venezuelan capital welcomed more than 200 guests from 58 countries to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the events of April 2002, which included a coup d’état and the return to power of the legitimate president Hugo Chávez, closed on Wednesday in the Casa Amarilla Antonio José de Sucre, in the historic centre of Caracas, with a debate on resistance and popular power.

The closing remarks were given by the ministers of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, and for Culture, Ernesto Villegas, journalist and author of the book “Abril, golpe adentro”, in which he narrates in detail the events of two decades ago.

Foreign Minister Plasencia thanked the international guests for their participation: “Today we meet in Caracas, as we did 200 years ago, to lead the emancipation of our continent from here, under the leadership of the Liberator Simón Bolívar. 200 years later, the dignified efforts of the Bolivarian Revolution, led by Commander Hugo Chávez and today President Nicolás Maduro, is leading the battle of resistance against the imposition of unilateral coercive measures, against the fascist efforts to prevent the triumph of a political project, of a heartfelt commitment to peace, cooperation, solidarity and the rescue of the union of our Patria Grande. We have triumphed and we are celebrating as we did 20 years ago”, the diplomat affirmed.

President Maduro urges to break the hegemony of the West’s narrative and lies

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stressed that the great objective of the popular forces of today’s communication is to break the hegemony of the Western narrative and lies in the face of the emergence of a multi-polar and multi-centred world.

During the International Summit against Fascism for “The Defence of Truth”, President Nicolás Maduro reaffirmed that another world exists in the depths of the conscience of the people: “We have to be the standard bearers of public freedoms, of true democracy, of freedom of expression and information”, urged the Venezuelan head of state.

Nicolás Maduro also recalled that during the coup d’état of April 2002, an information blockade was imposed, the media were closed down, establishing a media dictatorship.

Eastern Caribbean countries renew commitment to regional integration through ALBA-TCP

The Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of the Americas – Peoples’ Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, undertook a brief tour of Eastern Caribbean countries with the aim of continuing to strengthen regional integration through this platform for political coordination, based on solidarity, complementarity, justice and cooperation.

Under this premise, the Executive Secretary was received in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Kitts and Nevis by the Prime Ministers of these nations, Ralph Gonsalves and Timothy Harris, respectively.

The tour of the Eastern Caribbean also included a visit to the Commonwealth of Dominica, where he was received by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, whose leadership and experience he acknowledged as a continuous contribution to the work of ALBA-TCP.

Venezuela reactivates production of petro-houses

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced that the production of petro-houses is being reactivated as part of the measures implemented by his government to boost the Gran Misión Vivienda Venezuela (GMVV) social programme, created by Commander Hugo Chávez in April 2011, which reached the milestone of 4 million houses built the day before.

The head of state instructed that the necessary actions be taken so that between April and May 2023 the construction of 4.5 million houses is completed, and so that in the same months of 2024 the goal of 5 million houses is reached.

Bolivarian National Armed Forces dismantle Colombian drug gangs’ camp in Apure

The strategic operational commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), chief general Domingo Hernández Lárez, reported that a camp used by criminal groups from Colombia to store drugs in the southwestern state of Apure was destroyed.

Through his Twitter account, the high-ranking officer said that the camp was a “tancol” (a shortened term for Colombian terrorists, assassins and drug traffickers), located in the Pedro Camejo municipality.

In addition, they have deactivated and destroyed numerous explosive devices placed by the “tancol” on roads used to transport narcotics, which have already caused numerous civilian casualties.

Venezuela successfully completes repatriation day from Peru

The Ministry of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs through the Venezuelan Embassy in the Republic of Peru, gave direct attention and effective response to the most vulnerable cases registered in the Andean country; and together with Conviasa, in the Return to the Homeland Plan, returned 247 Venezuelans this Saturday.

After an intense day starting in the morning at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, the process to bring back the Venezuelans began, and despite the volume of travellers, the day went smoothly and efficiently, within the planned timeframe.

Once again, the Bolivarian Government demonstrates its support for Venezuelans who are in vulnerable situations abroad and continues to strengthen this new phase of the plan that has reunited families and nurtured hope since 2018.

