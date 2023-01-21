Venezuela green peas output increases by 250 Percent in twelve months

Celso Fantine, the president of the Confederation of Associations of Agricultural Producers (Fedeagro), announced that the Venezuelan production of green peas increased notably in the last year. Between 2021 and 2022, the production of this grain went from 20,800 tons to 73,000 tons, that is, production increased by 250 percent in just 12 months.

Around 95 percent of the green peas is being exported to Asian countries such as India, Vietnam, and China. Fantinel also mentioned that the expansion of production was favored by the improvement of climatic conditions during the times of sowing and cultivation: “2022 was a very good year for agriculture,” the Fedeagro president said, emphasizing the recovery in the food crops area.

Venezuela Rejects US Willigness To Keep Its Arbitrary Sanctions

Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil rejected the stance assumed by the U.S. State Department, which said that it would keep the sanctions against this South American country until the Bolivarian government guarantees a “return of democracy”.

“The application of this policy represents a crime against humanity,” Gil tweeted, stressing that the U.S. objective of overthrowing President Nicolas Maduro has failed.

“We thought that the U.S. was going to lift the sanctions after their failure. This, however, has not been the case,” he said, pointing out his people’s will of overcoming the imperialist vileness.

President Maduro asked President Joe Biden to lift all sanctions applied against Venezuela, arguing that these policies are illicit and injustice: “Imperialism and its extremist lackeys stole us about US$411 million a day over the last eight years through the coercive policies applied against us,” the Venezuelan president recalled.

Venezuela and ALBA reviewed progress and challenges in the region

The Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP), Félix Plasencia, held a meeting this Thursday with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, Yván Gil, in order to address the new challenges in the region.

Through his account on the social network Twitter, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister pointed out that, during the meeting, a work route was established, which will be based on solidarity and complementarity between the nations that make up the regional organization

Together with the Executive Secretary of the @ALBATCP @plasenciafelixr “We carried out a review of the progress and challenges that the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean are experiencing, to establish a work path based on solidarity, complementarity and the unbreakable brotherhood that unites us” he wrote on the social network.

Foreign Minister Gil: Venezuela is a voice that resounds in the peoples of the world

Rejecting the thesis of the reactionary right, that Venezuela is isolated, the chancellor of the Republic, Yvan Gil, highlighted that currently the country adds cooperation ties with friendly nations, multilateral relations are strengthened and solidarity with peoples and governments is materialized.

“Venezuela is a voice that is heard and echoes in all parts of the world,” the Foreign Minister stressed on Saturday during a television interview, in which he detailed the country has shown that it is not isolated. “” We were able to overcome the aggression that hardly a people in the world has endured”, he added.

«Venezuela breaks into Latin American and world politics, with the voice of the peoples and the oppressed against the hegemonic discourse, which tries to deny that voice. Since 1999, Venezuela has ceased to be isolated, it is a voice that resounds in all parts of the world, all the principles of the Bolivarian Revolution are respected and shared by the vast majority of the world population,” he remarked.

