Venezuela halts OHCHR’s advisory activities in Caracas

On Thursday, Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil announced that Venezuela decided to suspend the activities of the Technical Advisory Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Caracas.

In the next 30 days, the Venezuelan government will carry out a comprehensive review of the terms of technical cooperation described in the Letter of Understanding signed with the OHCHR.

For this reason, the Foreign Affairs Ministry asked the OHCHR personnel to leave the country in the next 72 hours, “until they publicly rectify before the international community their colonialist, abusive and violating attitude of the United Nations Charter.”

Gil explained that the previous decisions occur due to the improper role that the OHCHR has been carrying out as if it were the sounding board of the Venezuelan far-right, which has been planning five political destabilization plots in this South American country.

“The Office of the High Commissioner has maintained a clearly biased and partial position, constantly seeking to generate impunity for people involved in various assassination attempts, coups d’état, conspiracies and other serious attacks against the Venezuelan sovereignty and constitution, despite the damage that this type of criminal practices can generate on the peace and coexistence of a society,” the Foreign Affairs Minister said.

“Venezuelan institutions have proceeded with patience and through dialogue, trying again and again to redirect the OHCHR actions towards respect for truth, international legality, and the norms ruling the treatment of human rights issues,” he added.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil announced that Venezuela is willing to collaborate with Trinidad and Tobago in controlling the serious oil spill that has affected the coasts of this island nation and involves at least two vessels.

“We are at the disposal of the government of Trinidad and Tobago to cooperate in whatever is required,” he said, adding that Venezuelan technicians have held meetings with Trinidadian officials to assess environmental impacts and mitigation measures.

Following the instructions of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan officials are monitoring the oil spill, which began a week ago but was not disclosed until last Sunday.

Source: telesurenglish.net

UN Rapporteur Demands Lifting of Sanctions Against Venezuela

On Wednesday, Michael Fakhri, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, asked for the lifting of sanctions against Venezuela.

During a press conference held in Caracas, he highlighted the efforts made by President Nicolas Maduro’s administration to ensure the right to food. However, Venezuelans continue to face difficulties in accessing sufficient good and healthy food.

“During my visit, I was able to firsthand witness how unilateral coercive measures, in the form of economic sanctions, have limited the government’s budgetary capacity to implement social protection programs and provide basic public services,” Fakhri noted.

“The unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela have also increased the cost of supplying humanitarian aid and prevented international financial institutions from providing any financing. The damage disproportionately affects people living in conditions of extreme poverty or vulnerability,” the UN Special Rapporteur said.

“Unilateral coercive measures are cruel and ruthless and hinder the realization of the right to food. I urge all involved States to immediately review and lift sectoral sanctions imposed on Venezuela, including secondary sanctions against third parties,” Fakhri said.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Rejects Canadian Interventionist Statements

Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil denounced the interfering attitude of the Canadian Government, which joined in the U.S.-led destabilizing maneuvers, by commenting on human rights and the implementation of the Barbados Agreement.

“The Government of Canada, trapped in its superiority complex, believing itself to be an empire and from its moral misery, insists on attacking Venezuela. Get your noses out of our country!,” he posted on the social network X.

“Incapable of condemning true human rights violations in the world, such as the genocide in Gaza, and with a shameful record in their own territory, they demonstrate how vile and deceitful they can be by playing into the hands of terrorists and destabilizers.”

On Tuesday, the Canadian embassy in Venezuela, in addition to requesting the implementation of the agreement reached in Barbados between the Venezuelan government and the political opposition, expressed its “concern” over the detention of Rocio San Miguel and citizens.

In that request, however, Canada omits mentioning that Venezuelan authorities have emphasized their full respect for the Barbados Agreement while the U.S.-backed political opposition repeatedly violates it.

On Feb. 11, Attorney General Tarek William Saab confirmed the detention of Rocio San Miguel and six citizens for their alleged involvement in a conspiratorial plot called “White Bracelet.”

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan Justice to Prosecute ‘White Bracelet’ Conspirators

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab informed on the legal actions against citizens linked to the conspiracy known as “White Bracelet.”

Among them is the president of the NGO Citizen Control, Rocio San Miguel, who was detained on Friday and presented to the Second Terrorism Court.

Also detained were Alejandro Gonzalez, the activist’s former partner; Miranda Diaz, the activist’s daughter; Miguel and Alberto San Miguel, brothers of the activist; and Victor Diaz, Miranda’s father.

The Attorney General’s Office requested pre-trial detention against Rocio San Miguel for the alleged commission of crimes such as treason, conspiracy, terrorism, and illicit association.

The White Bracelet conspiracy operation aimed to attack a military base in the state of Tachira and target the life of President Nicolas Maduro and other high-ranking Bolivarian officials.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela to host Caribbean Seminar on Decolonization

Between May 14 and 16 of this year, Venezuela will host the Caribbean Regional Seminar, where fundamental issues such as the decolonial struggle and the self-determination of the peoples as an element to achieve a new multipolar world will be discussed.

This was informed by the Chancellor of the Republic, Yván Gil, who explained that Venezuela was unanimously selected as the venue by the UN Special Committee on Decolonization.

In this sense, the head of the Venezuelan diplomacy highlighted that this meeting represents an important step to achieve “the liberation of the peoples”, which is a pending debt in the international community.

Likewise, he pointed out through his X account, that our country, during the last 25 years, has been an outstanding example of decolonization despite aggressions and threats.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Gran Misión Viva Venezuela born to enhance national values

The Minister of Culture, Ernesto Villegas, recalled this Friday the birth of the Gran Misión Viva Venezuela, devised by President Nicolás Maduro “for the enhancement, preservation and dissemination of our music and songs”.

Through the social network X, Villegas pointed out that this initiative also includes “rhythms and dances of Venezuelan tradition, as well as for the protection and multiplication of their creations, creators and practitioners”.

It should be recalled that President Maduro announced for February 16, the launching of the Gran Misión “Viva Venezuela Mi Patria Querida”, as it was a symbolic day for cultural activities, commemorating the anniversary of the physical departure of singer-songwriter Alí Primera.

The President Maduro said: “I tell you that I am very excited… because today, the Gran Misión Viva Venezuela” is born… the music, the singing, the rhythms, the dances of our homeland… a real revolution of culture and national identity… let´s make our things viral…”

Source: radiomiraflores.net.ve