Venezuela Highlights Special Economic Zones at Global Forum

Venezuelan Executive President Highlights Investment Opportunities at XXV World Forum on Economic Zones

Executive Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodriguez, participated this Thursday in the XXV edition of the World Forum on Special Economic Zones Development and the Transition to New Economic Models, an event that brings together more than 60 investors from China, accompanied by 20 academics and subject matter specialists.

During her speech, Rodríguez welcomed the attendees on behalf of President Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan people, highlighting the importance of the forum as a space conducive to the exchange of experiences about the Chinese Special Economic Zones (SEZ).

She recalled that these areas were central to the process of economic opening and reform that began in China in 1978, emphasizing the creation of the emblematic Shenzhen Special Economic Zone in 1980.

The Vice President emphasized that, despite the adverse context marked by an international economic blockade, Venezuela has implemented its own model of Special Economic Zones.

These initiatives seek to attract investment and promote foreign trade, with the aim of developing the national economy in the face of constraints. “It is a strategy that has a very concrete meaning: to develop a country in an environment that you know very well, of an illegitimate blockade that has sought to torture the body of the national economy,” said Rodríguez.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Mobilizing for Maduro’s Inauguration on January 10

As Venezuela approaches the pivotal date of January 10, anticipation is building for the inauguration of President Nicolas Maduro for his new term from 2025 to 2031. This event is expected to draw thousands of supporters to the streets, showcasing a powerful display of unity and commitment among Venezuelans.

The inauguration is not just a formal ceremony; it represents a significant moment in the country’s political landscape. Supporters from all corners of the nation are preparing to converge in Caracas, eager to demonstrate their solidarity and reaffirm their dedication to the ideals of Bolivarianism and national sovereignty.

Grassroots organizations are playing a crucial role in mobilizing citizens, encouraging participation through vibrant campaigns that emphasize collective strength and resilience.

Many see this day as an opportunity to unite against the attempts of destabilization by foreign powers and domestic adversaries.

In the lead-up to the event, neighborhoods are adorned with posters and murals reflecting sentiments of hope and determination. Phrases like “I swear with Maduro for the future” resonate throughout communities, highlighting a grassroots enthusiasm for engagement and a shared vision for the country’s future.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Denounces Violation of Agreement by Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia

In a recent speech during a communal assembly with candidates for Justices of the Peace in Caracas, Nicolas Maduro, the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, denounced that the ultra-right opponent Edmundo González Urrutia is violating an agreement signed before leaving the country on September 7.

According to President Maduro, González Urrutia, who is currently in Spain after applying for political asylum, continues to incite violence and civil war from abroad, which violates the conditions of his asylum.

President Maduro emphasized the need to maintain peace in Venezuela, stating that the country will not be dragged into war despite provocations.

“In Venezuela, there will be peace and people mobilized in the streets; peace and constitution; peace and national union,” he declared, reaffirming his commitment to stability and constitutional order.

Additionally, Venezuela is preparing to take a significant step with the election of Justices of the Peace scheduled for December 15, a process aimed at strengthening popular organization through the communes.

President Maduro highlighted that more than 5,000 communal circuits have been established, including those specifically for indigenous peoples, reflecting an effort to empower communities in decision-making.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Maduro Denounces Imperialist Interference After Coup Calls from Spain

President Nicolás Maduro on Wednesday denounced the onslaught of the international right-wing coup plotters, represented by the ultra-right-wing Edmundo González Urrutia, who from his comfortable exile in Spain continues to conspire against the peace and sovereignty of Venezuela.

During a communal assembly with candidates for Peace Judges in Caracas, Maduro exposed the flagrant violation of the asylum agreement by González Urrutia, who persists in his calls for a civil war against the Venezuelan people.

“This gentleman, sheltered by imperialist circles in Europe, believes he has the right to incite violence from the bars of Madrid. He is wrong!”, Maduro declared, denouncing the interference of foreign powers seeking to destabilize the Bolivarian homeland.

“From Venezuela, we tell him that there will be no war here. Here there will be peace, national unity, and a mobilized people in defense of the Bolivarian Revolution.”

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Report approved that proves Venezuela’s sovereignty over the Essequibo

The National Assembly unanimously approved the report of the Special Commission for the Defense of the Territory of the Guyana Esequiba and the Territorial Sovereignty, which was delivered by its president, Deputy Hernán Escarrá, who detailed that it consists of 15 volumes, plus two that are in reserve, to be presented later to whoever presides over the Legislative Power in 2025.

Escarrá, upon submitting the 15 volumes to the Parliament, specified that they have a “documentary character” and support the affirmation that the Essequibo “was, is, and will always be ours”.

“These 15 volumes express the study, the opinion, the analysis, the evaluation of our Essequibo; there is no possibility, I say it with all responsibility, other than to affirm that the Essequibo is ours, was ours and will always be ours”, he emphasized.

Source: Ultimasnoticias.com.ve