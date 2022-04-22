Venezuela holds record for largest line of chocolate bars

Bolivarian Government rejects US government report on Human Rights

The Venezuelan government on Friday rejected the report on human rights presented by the US State Department, considering that the report manipulates the reality of the Venezuelan people and is prepared by a country that lacks the moral authority to issue statements about other states.

In a statement, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said that “the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, once again, categorically rejects the report on human rights by the US State Department”.

It also opposes “the repeated practice of qualifying the policies of other countries in this area without any technical rigour or credibility”.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Hope is reborn: 273 Venezuelans repatriated from Peru

Children, young people, pregnant women and entire families make up the group of 273 Venezuelans returning to their country on a new day of the Plan Vuelta a la Patria “Return to the Homeland Plan” from Peru.

With these 273 Venezuelans returning from Peru with the Plan Vuelta a la Patria, there are now 774 Venezuelans repatriated on the three Lima-Caracas flights that Conviasa has arranged so far in 2022.

This was reported by the Venezuelan consul in Lima, Vivian Alvarado, who added that since the repatriation programme began, a total of 7,618 Venezuelans have returned to their country from Peru through this important initiative promoted by the Bolivarian government.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela participates in the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum 2022

The Minister of People’s Power for Youth and Sport, Mervin Maldonado, participated in the Youth Forum 2022 of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), where he sent greetings from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to all young people, leaders of the world who are now part of this multilateral platform for political consultation in order to address the objectives and commitments of the 2030 agenda.

It should be noted that Venezuela has a fundamentally young population, more than 35% of its total population, which is why it ratifies the country’s commitment to the full inclusion of youth in labour, education, sports, cultural and political participation policies, public policies that guarantee opportunities for studies, work and production.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Ministry of Industries and UNDP sign a memorandum of technical cooperation to boost the productive sector

The Minister of People’s Power for Industries and National Production, José Biomorgi, and the deputy representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for Venezuela, Rosicler Gómez Mackliff, signed a memorandum of International Technical Cooperation, which will contribute to the promotion of the national productive sector and the improvement of the digital infrastructure of this office.

The objective of the technical cooperation with the UNDP is to apply a joint strategy to strengthen the technical assistance programmes implemented by the industrial portfolio to strengthen the capacities of enterprises and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela holds record for largest line of chocolate bars

The president of the Nuestra Tierra de Venezuela Foundation, Leudys González, announced that the town of Caripito in the state of Monagas, obtained a new Guinness World Record for the largest chocolate line in the world.

The decision of the international organisation Guinness World Records Latin America confirmed the creation of some 4,300 chocolate bars, which adds to three other records, in which 607 people participated, to place the chocolate bars in a line of 854 metres.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Bolivarian Government condemns Israeli attack on Palestinian mosque

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, through an official statement, condemned the attack by Israeli forces on the Al-Aqsa Mosque against Palestinians who were attending religious ceremonies during the month of Ramadan.

“The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela condemns in the strongest terms the acts of violence committed by the Israeli government in the vicinity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque since April 15th”, the statement said.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Venezuela receives 2.5 million vaccines from Russia

Venezuela received on Friday a shipment of 2.5 million vaccines from Nicaragua, through an agreement with the Russian Federation, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry reported.

The new batch of vaccines was received at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía by the deputy minister of supplies of the Ministry of People’s Power for Health, Jesús Brito, and the deputy minister for Latin America, Rander Peña.

It was learned that the vaccines will be used to reinforce the vaccination programme to combat transmissible diseases such as measles, yellow fever and hepatitis.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Conviasa to inaugurate direct connection between Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Authorities of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines met with the aim of making preparations for the inauguration in the coming days of the Caracas-St. Vincent- Caracas flight, through the Venezuelan airline Conviasa.

At the meeting, the head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission, Francisco Pérez Santana, explained the strategic significance of establishing this connection for the peoples of the Caribbean in the midst of the criminal blockade that Venezuela is facing from the US government.

Pérez Santana stressed that “this is a connection that links cultures, identities and economic relations that are essential for the region. This dream is an apex of the realisation of the 3R.Nets, promoted by the head of state, Nicolás Maduro Moros”.

Also present at the meeting were Glen Beache, Tourism Authority, Permanent Secretary of Tourism, Resa Noel-McBarnett, and the Director of Civil Aviation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Andrea Best.

Source: mppre.gob.ve