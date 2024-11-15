Venezuela Increases Oil Production Despite U.S. Sanctions

In October, the state-owned company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) increased its average production to reach 989,000 barrels per day (bpd), marking a 4.8 percent increase compared to the 943,000 bpd produced in September.

A recent report by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) highlighted that this growth, equivalent to an additional 46,000 bpd, reflects a positive trend in Venezuela’s oil industry.

October’s production also shows a significant 25.8 percent increase compared to October 2023, when output stood at 786,000 bpd, indicating Venezuela’s productive potential. This South American country holds the largest proven oil reserves in the world.

Additionally, the price of Venezuelan oil, known as Merey 16, has also recovered, with an increase of US$3.39 in October, representing the largest rise among OPEC crudes. Recently, Venezuela strengthened its production capacity by signing several cooperation agreements with transnational companies such as Spain’s Repsol and France’s Maurel & Prom.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Nicolas Maduro Signs Agreement to Enhance Economic Relations with China

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro Moros, has enacted the Approval Law of the Agreement for the Promotion and Protection of Investments between the Government of Venezuela and the Government of the People’s Republic of China.

This agreement, deemed historic, was previously approved by the National Assembly (AN). During the event held at the National Economic Council, Maduro emphasized that this law ensures the strengthening of economic relations between both countries.

“Today I sign the Approval Law of the Agreement between China and Venezuela regarding the promotion and protection of investments,” stated the president, highlighting the significance of this strategic partnership.

The Chinese Ambassador to Venezuela, Lan Hu, expressed gratitude to the Venezuelan government and stressed that this treaty will serve as a governmental mechanism to stimulate reciprocal investments and trade.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

National Assembly Approves Reform of the Organic Law of Community Peace Justice to Strengthen Participatory Democracy

During an ordinary session of the National Assembly (AN), the Partial Reform Project of the Organic Law of Community Peace Justice was approved in its second discussion, marking a significant step toward strengthening participatory democracy in Venezuela. The law, which consists of 64 articles and a final provision, aims to consolidate community spokespersons as the foundation of Popular Power.

The president of the AN, Jorge Rodríguez, highlighted the importance of this reform, stating that it “partially replaces the old structures of justice administration with a peace system established in the Communes.”

Rodríguez also expressed his satisfaction with the participation of the people in the consultation process for the approval of this law, affirming that “we are certain that this Law will be fundamental for the territorial process and the revolution of the Judicial Power.”

During the debate, representatives from various communes, such as the Socialist Faith Commune and the Hugo Chávez Frías Commune, were present to receive the reformed document. “The approval of this Law reflects the commitment of the AN to strengthen community peace justice and promote an inclusive and participatory democracy in Venezuela,” Rodríguez concluded.

Venezuela Denounces Israel for War Crimes in Palestine

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, has publicly denounced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for what he describes as a “war of extermination” against the Palestinian people.

During a recent broadcast of the presidential program Con Maduro+, the president stated that Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip and other Palestinian areas are a deliberate attempt to eliminate future Arab-Palestinian generations.

Maduro emphasized that indiscriminate attacks have resulted in the deaths of women and children, which clearly indicates an objective to prevent reproduction in illegally occupied territories. “They believe it is possible. Hitler believed it was possible to kill the Jews in that fascism from 100 years ago. Now Netanyahu believes he can kill women and children so that there are no generations,” declared the President Maduro.

The head of state also criticized the lack of action from international bodies such as the UN, pointing to a “complicit silence” similar to that observed during the crimes of Mussolini and Hitler in Europe. “It cannot be that they are now going after children and girls. What do they say at the UN and the organizations that are supposed to protect human rights?” President Maduro questioned.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Vice President of Venezuela Installs the National Congress of the Bolivarian Historical Bloc

The seventh transformation refers to a new geopolitics of power, inspired by the ideals of Commander Hugo Chávez regarding collaboration between nations in the face of imperialism.

Rodríguez emphasized that the approximately 500,000 proposals arising from more than 100,000 assemblies are fundamental to defining the future of Venezuela through a concrete agenda based on the Seven Transformations (7T).

Venezuelan Executive Vicepresident Delcy Rodriguez installed this Thursday the National Congress of the Bolivarian Historical Bloc, where she hightlighted the Venezuelan people’s capacity to get through historical adversities and face the new forms of neocolonialism and financial capital.

In her speech, Rodriguez pointed that more tan 3.5 millions of citizens participated on the congress previous debates, wich represents a milestone in the process of re-founding the country.

Source: Telesurenglish.net