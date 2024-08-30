Venezuela is the Victim of a New Electrical Sabotage

In the early hours of Friday, a new sabotage to the national electrical system left several Venezuelans without electricity service, including the metropolitan area of Caracas.

“At 4:50 a.m. today, Friday, August 30th, we were once again victims of an electrical sabotage that has impacted several states across the country, including Greater Caracas,” reported Communication Minister Freddy Ñáñez.

“At this moment, the electrical cabinet team is working to fully restore the service. A special surface transportation operation has been activated in the capital. No one will take away the peace and tranquility of Venezuelan men and women,” he stated.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello reported that power supply began to recover in Venezuela’s capital city after the suspension of service that occurred in the early hours of the morning.

“We are not going to give up and will defend our people. Even though we denounce them, they persist with their plans because their interest is to bring our people to their knees,” Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, accusing the far-right of orchestrating the electrical sabotage that caused a suspension of service in Caracas and 23 states across this South American country.

“The network is already being energized. All services are being checked. Some sectors of Caracas are already receiving electricity. The restoration of the service is a process that will occur gradually because security measures are being taken to avoid making mistakes,” Cabello said and stressed that no incidents have been reported in Venezuela.

“We have total peace in the country. The security agencies immediately went out to patrol without any problems,” the Interior Minister pointed out.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

“Venezuela’s GDP Increases 8.78% in the Second Quarter of 2024”: Central Bank Reports

The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) reported on Thursday that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 8.78 percent in the second quarter of 2024, while in the first quarter the recorded increase was 8,40 per cent, always in relation to the same period of the previous year.

The entity also noted that the achieved represents the continuity of the process of economic recovery initiated thirteen quarters ago, in the second quarter of 2021, and is based on «the resistance of the Venezuelan nation, political and economic actions and collaboration of sectors in building the new economic model», according to the report.

In this connection, he noted that unilateral coercive measures continue to have an adverse impact on the development of economic movements, The impact on the development of sectors of the economy is not independent of the actions taken to avoid this.

In the second quarter of 2021 and specifically between 2019 and 2020, the Venezuelan economy suffered declines in economic activity. As a result of the deepening of coercive measures since 2019, it experienced contractions obstacles in operational processes and in the conduct of economic policies.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela’s National Assembly Receives Report on Opposition Falsification of Election Results

The permanent ambassador of Venezuela to the United Nations (UN), Samuel Moncada, presented on Thursday a detailed presentation to expose the interference of the United States in the recent presidential elections held in the country on July 28.

The diplomat summarized that «What was applied to us was a recipe for destruction and colonization of the electoral system to impose on local agents who favor the interests of the USA.”, pointed out.

In this regard, Moncada stated that “sanctions, diplomatic aggression and also those that come under cover are of different natures”.

He explained how the US constructed the story against the legitimacy of the National Electoral Council in Venezuela. He cited that one of the elements was the forging (falsification) of polls, in which Edmundo González was the winner. They also paid media in Venezuela to support the story and set up a parallel website from the night before the 28 July election.

On the other hand, it was reported as the U.S. Agency for Development (USAID) financed the electoral operation against Venezuela to favor Maria Corina Machado: he pointed out, in that direction, that “they had earmarked for this year an expenditure of 50 million dollars to, among other actions, interfere with the elections of our country”.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Meets With Venezuelan Communes

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro leads a meeting with the communes from the Ezequiel Zamora Hall of the Miraflores Palace in Caracas.

The Bolivarian leader is scheduled to offer a summary of the Second National Popular Consultation held on Sunday. Maduro is accompanied by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and the Minister for Communes and Social Movements, Angel Prado.

The National Popular Consultation in Venezuela is a mechanism for citizen participation that seeks to obtain the opinion of the population on issues of interest for the care of their communities.

On August 25, Venezuelans over 15 years of age participated in this consultation process to prioritize local development projects that the national government will finance and the communities will execute.

President Maduro stated that quarterly popular consultations on local development projects must become the beginning of a new form of governance based on living and direct democracy.

“We have to go to the territory, declare ourselves permanent commoners, and govern with the communal circuits. That is the proposal of the Seven Transformations,” he said, recalling that the processes for the construction of a new democracy will require time because they imply collective explanation, organization, implementation, and learning.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Foreign Minister rejects Southern Command threats against Venezuela

Foreign Minister Yván Gil rejected the visit to Chile of the commander of the US Southern Command, General Laura Richardson, who held several meetings with authorities of that nation and participated in a supposed “regional conference on security”, informed on his Telegram platform.

During her stay in Chile, the U.S. military woman lashed out against the legitimate government of the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, stating that the democratic will of the Venezuelan people is allegedly being “undermined” in the country.

However, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister responded to Richardson’s bold statements by stressing that “the head of the Southern Command chose to go to Chile, where her predecessors met with Pinochet to lead the Condor Plan, which murdered thousands of Latin Americans, to talk about democracy”.

Gil reminded him that, at present, in Venezuela “fascism and the heirs of Latin American dictatorships, who today dream of reversing the revolutionary processes of our region, are being fought”.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve