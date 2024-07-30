Venezuela is wracked with protests and election uncertainty

Venezuelans across the country took to the streets on Monday to protest a disputed election, clashing with police as uncertainty swirls around the results amid allegations of election fraud.

At least six people died during the protests against the presidential election results announced by the electoral commission, according to non-governmental organization Foro Penal in a post on social media. CNN has not yet been able to verify the death toll but has reached out to the Venezuelan police.

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab said 749 people had been detained in Monday’s protests. Saab rejected the notion that the demonstrations were peaceful, claiming that they resulted in the injuries of 48 military and police officers.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López called the protests an attempted coup d’état and said that the armed forces reaffirmed their “absolute loyalty and unconditional support” to President Nicolás Maduro.

The election on Sunday was the most consequential one in years, with Venezuela’s future on the line.

Many young opposition supporters said they would leave the country if authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro was re-elected, pointing to the devastating collapse of the country’s economy and violent repression under his rule. But the opposition was also energized, presenting the ruling establishment its toughest challenge in 25 years.