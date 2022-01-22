Venezuela joins African oil-producing countries organization

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro highlighted the country’s entry as an observer to the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), making it the first non-African nation to join the multilateral alliance.

Venezuela’s acceptance into the bloc came after the Council of Ministers of the strategic Organization unanimously approved it through Resolution 277, passed during the 41st Ordinary Session of the Ministerial Council, held in person in Algiers, People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria.

The meeting was attended by the ministers and heads of delegation of the 14 member countries of the organization: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Libya, Niger, Nigeria and South Africa; they were joined by the executive secretary of the African Energy Commission of the African Union, and the executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

Source: Telesurtv.net

President Maduro: Venezuela recovers its economic path in the midst of sanctions

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, in his annual message to the National Assembly, stressed that the country is on the road to economic recovery in the midst of the illegal unilateral and coercive sanctions imposed by the White House: “We can announce that after five years of economic war, Venezuela has recovered its economic path, in the third quarter the economy achieved a growth of 7.6 percent and the institutions project a growth of more than four percent of the Venezuelan economy (…) The growth of domestic trade reached 33 percent”, reported the head of state….).

The president asserted that the positive numbers are also due to the political dialogue with all sectors that has led to the re-institutionalisation”, after five years of financial persecution we have managed to activate the 17 engines of the alternative Bolivarian economic agenda, with much patience, appropriate and correct decisions in the monetary, fiscal, exchange, productive, national and international investment fields”, he said.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Venezuela receives 3.1 million anti-viral vaccines through Covax

Venezuela received a new shipment of 3.1 million Chinese vaccines against Covid-19 acquired through the Covax mechanism. Through its Twitter account, the Venezuelan Ministry of Health said that 3,100,800 vaccines had arrived in the country “to strengthen the Coronavirus Immunisation Booster Plan”.

According to the Deputy Minister of Resources, Technology and Regulation, Gerardo Briceño, “with this fifth delivery we have reached more than 12 million vaccines, which is 100 percent of the first vaccine procurement made by the country to the Covax mechanism”.

He also indicated that Venezuela made a great effort to “unblock funds to be able to pay the Covax mechanism and bring these vaccines” in order to protect the entire population against the coronavirus.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Presidents Maduro and Putin discussed cooperation issues via telephone

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro Moros, held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Thursday afternoon. The two leaders discussed current issues of relations between the two countries, as well as the progress of joint projects.

The leaders of Russia and Venezuela stressed the importance of continuing cooperation in the fight against covid-19. This includes supplies of Russian vaccines to Venezuela and the intensification of Russian-Venezuelan contacts at various levels.

They also confirmed their intention to “maintain close coordination with international organisations “in accordance with the principles of strategic partnership that govern the relations between the two states”.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Military deployment against irregular groups on the border with Colombia

Venezuela’s National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) announced on Sunday a deployment in Apure state, on the border with Colombia, with the aim of combating Colombian terrorist groups known as Tancol.

The head of the FANB’s Strategic Operational Command (Ceofanb), General Chief Domingo Hernández Lárez, reported on his Twitter account that the FANB will guarantee the order given by President Nicolás Maduro: “‘In 2022 the homeland of Bolívar and Chávez will be free of TANCOL’. We are ready!”.

In a video posted on social media, Ceofanb said they are “deployed on security and control missions in the towns of Amparo, Guasdualito and La Victoria in the state of Apure”.

He mentioned that they carry out “a humanitarian social approach of surveillance and protection of all border communities, guaranteeing the sovereignty and independence of the homeland”.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Foreign Minister Plasencia presents evidence of the theft of goods from his embassy in Bolivia by representatives of Juan Guaidó

Before national and international media, the Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, presented evidence of the theft of the assets of the Venezuelan Embassy in the Plurinational State of Bolivia, by the illegal representatives of former deputy Juan Guaidó with the support of the de facto government of Jeanine Áñez (2019-2020).

“This is the biggest boss of this international criminal gang,” he said, referring to Guaidó, while asserting that these actions will have criminal consequences. The list of criminals includes Arturo Vilar Esteves, Rafael Cáceres, Henry José Rivas Pérez, Maro Martínez, Winston Flores and José Gregorio Cumare.

In this context, he thanked and congratulated the Bolivian government for recovering part of these goods that were “stolen, destroyed and outraged” at the Venezuelan diplomatic headquarters in the city of La Paz.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela demands return of assets in Washington

On the other hand, the Venezuelan diplomat took the opportunity to demand that the US government, specifically the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, instruct the corresponding authorities responsible for respecting the rule of law in the US to return the diplomatic property, the Venezuelan embassy headquarters and the residence in the capital city of Washington to the Venezuelan people.

These spaces were also “outraged, invaded and stolen from the Venezuelan people. They must be returned to the legitimate government of President Nicolás Maduro, to the constitutional government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, I demand it as the country’s representative for international affairs”.

He also urged the jurisdictional and judicial authorities of the Kingdom of Spain to respect the requirements of the Venezuelan legal system and to extradite the criminals who “are escaping and fleeing from Venezuelan justice and are currently residing in that country”.

President Maduro receives Letters of Credence from the Ambassadors of Algeria and Peru

The Head of State and Government, Nicolás Maduro, received the Letters of Credence accrediting the ambassadors of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelkader Hadjazi, and of the Republic of Peru, Librado Orozco Zapata, to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

In this way, Venezuela strengthens the ties of cooperation and brotherhood with countries around the world, based on Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy, respect for the principle of self-determination and the promotion of a multicentric and pluripolar world.

Source: Mppre.gob.ve

Maduro denounces new campaign against Venezuela from abroad

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, denounced the reactivation of a disinformation campaign against Venezuela from abroad.

“They are once again activating campaigns from abroad to destroy Venezuela. The extremist right wing intends to resume the campaign against Venezuela from Washington,” he said.

He reiterated the call to all Venezuelans abroad to return to the country. “Welcome to all Venezuelans who want to return to live and work in their country under the ‘Plan Vuelta a la Patria’ (Return to the Homeland Plan). Venezuela is recovering, come all of you”, the president said.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve