Venezuela Launches Criminal Probe into Guayana Esequiba Shooting Incident

The Public Ministry of Venezuela issued a statement announcing the initiation of a criminal investigation related to the events that occurred on February 18, 2025, in the territory of Guayana Esequiba, an area disputed between Venezuela and Guyana.

The central incident prompting the investigation occurred last Monday in the Venezuelan state of Guayana Esequiba, where the use of force by security forces of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana led to Guyanese military personnel opening fire on a group of people, resulting in several injuries.

The Venezuelan Public Ministry asserts that it has jurisdiction to investigate the events in Guayana Esequiba, based on Article 16 of the Organic Law for the Defense of Guayana Esequiba. This point is crucial, as it reflects Venezuela’s stance on the sovereignty of this territory.

To carry out the investigation, the 59th Prosecutor’s Office, which specializes in organized crime, has been designated. The Public Ministry mentions that it will take statements from the injured individuals, who are receiving medical attention from Venezuelan authorities.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Promotes Constitutional Reform to Build a Strong and Prosperous Venezuela by 2030

At a recent meeting of the Broad National Commission for Constitutional Reform, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro outlined his vision for a renewed nation by 2030, characterized by peace and a significant presence on the global stage.

During his address, President Maduro emphasized that this reform process is a true exercise of popular will, rooted in the people, with the goal of strengthening the constitutional framework established in 1999.

The president highlighted that the reform will address four key areas: expanding participatory democracy, building a new society, developing a diversified economic model, and updating the Constitution.

In his speech, President Maduro pledged to promote a real and direct democracy, based on the experiences and aspirations of the Venezuelan people.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela and ALBA-TCP Promote Food Sovereignty Through AgroAlba

In a recent meeting, Jorge Arreaza, Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), and Julio León Heredia, Venezuela’s Minister of Productive Agriculture and Lands, discussed various strategies to boost food production in the country through the AgroAlba project.

The meeting focused on promoting organic foods, with the goal of increasing non-oil exports and strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors. This effort is part of a broader commitment to ensuring food sovereignty in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and other regions.

AgroAlba aims to transform the agricultural, livestock, and poultry sectors by encouraging productive investment and prioritizing organic products.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Leads High-Level Workshop and Announces Advances in the Transformation of the Venezuelan State:

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, led a High-Level Workshop of the People’s Government this Tuesday, highlighting progress in the transformation of the Venezuelan state and outlining new goals to consolidate the power of the people.

During his speech, the president emphasized that the year 2025 will mark a historic offensive to “pulverize the old bourgeois, bureaucratic, corrupt, detached, and isolated state that despises the people.”

President Maduro urged all national authorities, security forces, and the general population to work together in implementing the Plan of the Seven Transformations from People’s Power, aiming to achieve greater efficiency in public management.

“Without the people, we are nothing; without the people, the Republic is nothing; without the people, there is no Revolution. The true revolutionary must detach themselves from personal ambitions and group maneuvers,” stated the head of state.

In this regard, the Venezuelan president announced that a plan is being developed to transform the country’s governorships and mayoralties, with the goal of placing them “at the obedient service of the people’s power.” Additionally, he highlighted that there are currently 5,338 communal circuits in Venezuela and set a target of reaching 6,000 consolidated communes by 2027.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Confirms Return of 177 Venezuelans Deported to Guantanamo

On Thursday, President Nicolas Maduro confirmed the arrival in the Bolivarian nation of 177 Venezuelan migrants who were deported by the United States to the Guantanamo Base.

During the High-Level Workshop of the Popular Government, he recalled that the return of these citizens was made possible thanks to the Return to the Homeland Plan. “A lot of people have already returned thanks to our plan. So far, we have brought back over 900,000 compatriots,” he said.

“Do not believe the false promises of fascism. It is us, the Bolivarian Revolution, who guarantee that our citizens return because we truly care for them,” Maduro added.

The Venezuelan president denounced that the far right has encouraged citizens to migrate to other countries, where they are stigmatized and mistreated. “No, they are not criminals! Our migrants are our children, our compatriots,” the Bolivarian leader stressed.

The text reads, “Only a humanitarian government is capable of rescuing our Venezuelan brothers from the Guantanamo detention center, one of the world’s largest torture centers.”

“With respect, I tell the U.S. president, Donald Trump, to look at the FBI and DEA reports from the last four years to see who financed, moved, and led the infamous Aragua Train. Request the truthful reports to find out who took them to Colombia and the U.S.,” he said.

Source: Telesurenglish.net