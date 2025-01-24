Venezuela Launches Military Exercise for National Defense Preparedness

President Maduro Leads Start of Military Drills

On Wednesday, Venezuela launched the Bolivarian Shield 2025 military exercises to prepare civilian, police, and military forces for the defense of the national territory.

Held annually for the past 10 years, these military operations were inaugurated with the presence of President Nicolas Maduro and the country’s High Military Command, including Defense Minister Gen. Vladimir Padrino Lopez.

This year, Bolivarian Shield 2025 involves the deployment of 159 naval vehicles, 50 aerial vehicles, 250 heavy armored vehicles, and 150,000 personnel participating in 290 specific exercises.

“Our constitutional mission is to prepare ourselves. These exercises, demonstrating the civic-police fusion, deploy us across all levels and systems of territorial organization,” said Gen. Domingo Hernandez, the Operational Strategic Commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB).

“This must be the most comprehensive and perfect exercise in terms of territorial defense. If you want peace, prepare to defend and build it,” President Maduro stated while explaining the role of the Integral Defense Directional Organs (ODDI), which are activated in all Venezuelan communities and states.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan Reaffirms Support for Peace in Colombia Amid Humanitarian Crisis in Catatumbo

On Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro reiterated Venezuela’s comprehensive support for peace in Colombia and across the region, in light of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Colombian region of Catatumbo.

“Colombia is a country we love and respect for its struggle for peace. President Petro knows this, as does Colombian society,” stated Maduro from the balcony of the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, addressing crowds gathered to commemorate the 67th anniversary of Venezuela’s 23rd of January civic-military rebellion.

The president emphasized Venezuela’s commitment to assisting Colombia in its pursuit of peace, asserting that Colombians “will always have our full support to build a region of peace and unity.” Maduro added that this vision aligns with the dream of Simón Bolívar for a united and prosperous Colombia and Venezuela.

Maduro highlighted Venezuela’s role in aiding the estimated 32,000 displaced Colombians who have crossed the border seeking refuge due to escalating violence in the northeastern Catatumbo region.

The humanitarian crisis in Catatumbo has resulted in targeted killings of civilians, social leaders, and peace signatories, as well as threats and harassment of local communities.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Boosts Trade with ALBA and Cuba through Its Productive Engines

At the recent meeting of the Economic Council, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, announced the integration of the country’s 13 productive engines with the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) and Cuba. This movement seeks to strengthen trade and enhance the economies of the nations involved.

President Maduro stressed the importance of collaboration with Cuba, especially in the context of the new sanctions facing the island. “Cuba must know that, in the face of new sanctions, it can count on Bolivarian Venezuela to produce, advance, and build the happiness, prosperity, and peace to which Cuba is entitled, as well as all of our America and the Caribbean,” emphasized the president.

During his speech, the president invited several key officials, including Chancellor Yván Gil and ALBA-TCP’s Executive Secretary Jorge Arreaza, to prioritize this agenda in Venezuelan foreign policy.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela To Respond Strongly Against Promoters of Military Intervention

On Wednesday, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez stated that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) will respond decisively against those who call for a military intervention against Venezuela.

“The FANB is willing to defend our territorial integrity, our sovereignty, our freedom, our democracy, our Constitution,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.

His statements come during a deployment with tanks and military troops as part of Bolivarian Shield 2025, a military exercise aimed at achieving synchronization of all Venezuelan weapons systems.

“We are checking communications, the cohesion of the personnel, the training, and the morale of the troops,” the Bolivarian defense minister said.

Since Wednesday, Venezuela has mobilized about 150,000 troops across its territory for this year’s first military and police exercises, which aim to defend internal order.

Source: Telesurenglish.net