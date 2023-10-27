Venezuela Launches Probe Into Opposition Primaries

Venezuela’s Public Prosecutor’s Office opened this Wednesday an investigation against the opposition primary elections, in which several crimes were committed against the democratic system and the constitutional order.

Crimes such as usurpation of electoral functions; of identity; legitimization of capitals and association to commit crimes were prequalified in the file, as reported by the Attorney General, Tarek William Saab.

This process seeks to contribute “to the stability of the Republic; to the respect of the institutions; to the law and democracy,” he said and added that in order to provide answers, Jesús María Casal, president of the National Commission of Primaries; and his vice-president, Mildred Camero, will be summoned for investigation.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Rejects Guyana’s Statements on Essequibo Referendum

The Venezuelan government rejected on Tuesday the statements made by Guyana against the consultative referendum on Essequibo Guyana to be held on December 3.

Through a statement, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry pointed out that Guyana’s position on the popular consultation responds to foreign interests and is loaded with “a deep contempt for the Venezuelan people, its Bolivarian history, and it’s right to express itself, in a democratic manner, on matters of special national transcendence.”

Venezuelan government “categorically rejects the infamous and offensive statements of the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.” They were “drafted by the law firm employed by ExxonMobil, a company that has corrupted the Latin American and Caribbean values of this nation and has bought the Guyanese political class, dragging it into erratic actions, contrary to public international law.”

Venezuela denounced that there is a marked commercial and economic interest mediating in the neighboring country, and that the objective is to appropriate the energy resources and try to threaten the peace and stability of Venezuela.

Venezuela urged the Guyanese government to desist from “its unilateral and subordinated actions to transnational capital,” as well as to “resolve the territorial controversy, as agreed with the United Kingdom of Great Britain, just before the birth of Guyana as an independent nation.”

Source: telesurenglish.net

CNE Approves Questions for Referendum on Essequibo

The Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) unanimously approved on Monday 23rd, five questions for the consultative referendum on Venezuela’s sovereignty over the territory of Guayana Esequiba. The five questions are:

Do you agree to reject, by all means, in accordance with the law, the fraudulently line imposed by the Paris Arbitral Award of 1899, which seeks to dispossess us of our territory of Guayana Esequiba?

Do you support the Geneva Agreement of 1966 as the only valid legal instrument to reach a practical and satisfactory solution for Venezuela and Guyana, in relation to the dispute over the territory of the Guayana Esequiba?

Do you agree with Venezuela’s historical position of not recognizing the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice to resolve the territorial dispute over the Guayana Esequiba?

Do you agree to oppose, by all means, in accordance with the law, Guyana’s pretension to unilaterally dispose of a sea pending delimitation, in an illegal manner and in violation of international law?

Do you agree with the creation of the state of Guayana Esequiba and to develop an accelerated plan for the integral attention of the current and future population of that territory, which includes, among others, the granting of Venezuelan citizenship and identity cards, in accordance with the Geneva Agreement and International Law, consequently incorporating said state in the map of the Venezuelan territory?

Source: telesurenglish.net

President Maduro launches Great Venezuelan Women’s Mission

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, made official this Wednesday the launch of the Great Mission Woman Venezuela, in a political, cultural and social event.

“Chávez took a gigantic step, he surprised the world when he said: I am a feminist and I advocate for women’s rights,” recalled President Nicolás Maduro, stating that for the first time a Head of State was at the forefront of the feminist struggle in Latin America and beyond.

The Great Venezuela Women Mission is made up of five vertices:

Protection of the health and life of women at all stages of their lives.

Education for the empowerment of Venezuelan women

Woman, independent economic subject

Eradication of violence against women and timely gender justice

Woman, protagonist and participation in Venezuela

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela and Russia signed an agreement for the protection of the people

The Ombudsman of Venezuela, Alfredo Ruiz, and the High Commissioner for Human Rights of the Russian Federation, Tatiana Moskalkova, signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the protection of the rights of the people.

The signing took place during a working visit by the defender to the Russian Federation.

With this agreement, both nations will seek common mechanisms to promote educational programs that strengthen the effective protection of human rights.

To this end, both institutions will promote cooperation on mechanisms for caring for citizens, as well as the promotion and dissemination of human rights.

In addition, they will coordinate the execution of training projects in different areas, emphasizing the rights of children and adolescents, women’s rights, alternative conflict resolution mechanisms, reconciliation and reparation processes, the right to equality and non-compliance discrimination.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve