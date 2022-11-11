Venezuela National Assembly President takes part in Paris peace forum

Venezuela Takes Part in the Paris Forum for Peace

On Friday, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez arrived in France to participate in the 5th Paris Forum for Peace that takes place at the Palacio de la Bolsa.

“We are convinced that the path for Venezuela is dialogue, the suspension of all illegal sanctions and respect for the Constitution,” said Rodriguez, who is also a militant of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

He attended the Forum as a result of an invitation that arose during the meeting between Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and the French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place amid the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in Egypt. During his stay in France, Rodriguez is expected to establish high-level meetings to make possible the continuity of the dialogues between the Venezuelan government and the opposition.

209 Venezuelans Return From Peru Using Return to Homeland Plan

On Thursday, 209 migrants returned to Venezuela from Peru thanks to the “Return to the Homeland Plan” (PVP), a program launched by President Nicolas Maduro in Sept. 2018: “Today a flight from the state airline CONVIASA arrived with 209 compatriots,” Bolivarian Transport Minister Ramon Velasquez announced, commenting that the PVP facilitates family reunions among Venezuelans during the holiday season.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry specified that 60 out of 209 migrants are minors. It also indicated that the Return to the Homeland Plan has allowed the return of 30,103 Venezuelans so far.

To make this possible, the Maduro administration facilitated 172 flights and one sea transfer from 25 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Italy, and Spain.

President Maduro Proposes to Reduce Capitalist Consumerism

On Tuesday, at the High-Level Segment at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro urged countries to change consumption patterns fostered by capitalism. in order to preserve life on the planet.

“The climate crisis is an inescapable reality, which can only be faced with concrete, urgent, and immediate facts,” he said, emphasizing that the dimension of the crisis is not a surprise.

“Since the beginning of environmental diplomacy, there was enough data to declare an early emergency and act accordingly,” Maduro recalled.

“Each hour, month, and year of inaction, hesitation, and indolence translates today into destroyed ecosystems, extinct species, and deterioration of living conditions on the planet.”

Macron Meets With Venezuelan President Maduro at COP27

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro held a brief meeting with France’s President Emmanuel Macron at the Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center in Egypt, where the 27th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27) is taking place.

Both leaders shook hands and developed a dialogue that denoted friendship and respect between them. After greeting each other, President Macron asked the Bolivarian leader about “how things in the South American country were going.

“Excellent. Better every time,” Maduro replied, asking President Frances when he would visit Venezuela. Macron said that the way to carry out this visit must be achieved and confirmed that France “has to play a positive role.”

Venezuela, Suriname, Colombia Commit to the Amazon Rainforest

On Tuesday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, and Suriname’s President Chan Santoki participated in the panel “Amazon as a Pillar of Climate and Life Balance,” which took place at the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP27).

They agreed on the importance of the world’s largest natural forest, which must be protected through “a coordinated, efficient, conscious, and active recovery process”, President Maduro highlighted in his speech at the Sharm el International Convention Center Sheikh, in Egypt.

Venezuela To Include Climate Change Training in Schools

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said this Thursday that the country would include training on climate change and environmental preservation in the initial, primary and secondary educational programs.

“In Venezuela, everything that has to do with climate change, everything that has to do with the preservation of Mother Earth, of the Pachamama, (is the) the fifth objective of the homeland,” he said in an act broadcast by the state channel VTV.

The head of state, who was at the inauguration of the eighteenth edition of the International Book Fair (Filven) in Caracas, called for “stimulating in children and youth (…) the love for reading”, as well as “the appetite for knowledge” in all areas, including the environment.

