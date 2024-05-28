“Venezuela Nuestra” Campaign shares the truth about the country with 90 countries

This Monday 27th, the international general coordinator of the “Venezuela Nuestra, Siglo XXI” Campaign Command, Delcy Rodríguez, revealed the reality that the country is living in view of the imposition of 930 unilateral coercive measures and the electoral panorama, through a videoconference with the social and political movements of the world.

Delcy Rodríguez was accompanied by Nicolás Maduro Guerra, Samuel Moncada, Carmen Meléndez, William Castillo, Rander Peña, Rodolfo Crespo, members of the international team of the Campaign Command, who are responsible for showing on the international scene the truth of the country and the progress of the electoral schedule in view of the July 28 presidential elections.

The general coordinator of the “Venezuela Nuestra” Campaign Command, mentioned that in this online activity, some 1000 people were connected, to know the truth of Venezuela, in the face of the existing information block at national and international level.

During the meeting, Rodriguez detailed how the national government and Venezuelans are facing the impact caused by the 930 unilateral coercive measures and the economic blockade imposed by the U.S. government on the country.

“Venezuela has been the victim of a sanctioning regime that has severely affected its economy. The entire regulatory framework of labor relations in Venezuela has been disturbed to an extreme where 100% universal coverage is guaranteed. A social security pay-as-you-go system, more than 5.5 million pensioners have pension coverage, was also the heart of the criminal blockade attack against Venezuela”, said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez clarified that the Venezuelan people have sought “ways to produce their own food, which exceeded 90% of foreign dependence because our food was imported. Today, 97% of the food distributed through the CLAP social program to more than seven million families per month is food produced in Venezuela”, she said.

She also specified that the supply has recovered significantly in recent years, “we went from 95% of shortages in 2015, today we have 97% of supply, practically full supply of food in the country,” Rodriguez detailed.

Armed conflict in the region

The also executive vice president of Venezuela, warned about a provocation by the United States to create an armed conflict in South America through military exercises in Guyana.

“This continent is the only continent that today does not have an armed conflict of the dimensions they intend to establish. The government and authorities of Guyana are doing a poor service to the U.S. empire with military exercises, military equipment to threaten Venezuela and threaten regional peace”, reflected Rodriguez.

Likewise, she recalled that Venezuela continues “advancing in the consolidation of a multicentric and pluripolar world. Vindicating the right to self-determination of the peoples. We must continue vindicating our historical roots, nobody gave us independence as a gift, we fought for it, we battled for it and we went to lay our foundation stone in South American independence”, she stressed.

International Support

Also participating in the videoconference were Colombian Senator Gloria Flórez and Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, Spanish political scientist Juan Carlos Monedero and the executive secretary of the São Paulo Forum, Mónica Valente, who expressed their solidarity and support for the Venezuelan government and people.

In her speech, the Colombian senator said: “There is a media campaign against Venezuela both in social networks and traditional media. We need to listen to other voices from Venezuela (opposition and fake news). We have to break that hegemonic communication and the media campaign for the elections. We are all part of the Bolivarian dream”, said Gloria Flórez, who applauded the opening of this virtual space.

For his part, Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said, “today we are talking about the reality of our peoples and the configuration of a new multipolar world order demonstrates the strength of the progressive and revolutionary peoples. We send our solidarity and support to the electoral campaign of President Nicolás Maduro”.

Finally, Delcy Rodríguez thanked the support and solidarity of the peoples of the world. “We thank you for accompanying us in this process and for knowing that between now and July 28 we have in your brothers and sisters who will know how to raise the Venezuelan Tricolor, who will know how to raise the flags of a Bolivarian socialist model of the 21st century, who will know how to raise the flags of dignity”.

Source: CiudadCcs.info