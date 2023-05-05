Venezuela opposes the US Treasury’s decision on CITGO

Venezuela Rejects US Treasury’s Decision Related to CITGO

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez spoke in relation to the actions that the United States intends to undertake to strip the Venezuelan State of the ownership of Citgo Petroleum Corporation (CITGO).

Accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Gil and Oil Minister Tellechea Ruiz, she analyzed the politically motivated actions carried out against the Bolivarian nation by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Amid President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, the U.S. government authorized the start of the judicial auction of CITGO, the main asset of the Venezuelan oil company PDVSA abroad.

Rodriguez explained that the OFAC license granted to the extinct National Assembly represents a violation of both Venezuelan law and international law.

“The license 42 allows fraud and authorizes the self-proclaimed ‘National Assembly of 2015’ to initiate negotiation processes with the PDVSA’s creditors,” the Vice President said.

The tweet reads, “The United States says it calls for dialogue in Venezuela, but it does not lift a single sanction against Venezuela and hands over the Venezuelan company CITGO to some unknown persons to sell it. That is robbery. The U.S. thus shows that it does not care about dialogue in Venezuela!!”

UN Should Notice US Sanctions Effect on Human Rights: Venezuela

Hector Constant, the Venezuelan representative to the United Nations (UN), asked Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, to consider the impact of unilateral coercive measures on the Bolivarian people’s human rights.

“In the consultation on the 2024-2027 management plan of the UN Human Rights Office, we asked Turk to consider the impact of these measures on the population, especially on the most vulnerable citizens, from a solidarity and protection approach,” Constant tweeted.

In January, Turk visited Caracas following an invitation from President Nicolas Maduro, who stressed the need to lift the 929 sanctions against Venezuela. About 60 percent of these coercive measures were imposed by the United States.

Through its sanctions, Washington prevents the Bolivarian government from conducting financial and commercial transactions abroad, accessing Venezuela’s international assets, and negotiating with oil and gold.

These measures also prohibit U.S. citizens and their international partners from doing business with Caracas. The Maduro administration stressed that such policies caused a 99 percent drop in the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

During his visit, Turk met with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, the National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, and the Ombudsman Alfredo Ruiz. “We will always seek to collaborate to promote peace and stability in our Homeland,” Maduro stated.

Presidents of Venezuela and Paraguay talk to restore relations

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his recently elected Paraguayan counterpart, Santiago Peña Palacios, held a telephone conversation in which they ratified their willingness to reestablish political and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

This was reported in a statement by the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil, on Monday afternoon on his Twitter account.

The letter reports that the Venezuelan president also “conveyed the congratulations of the Venezuelan people after the election day of this Sunday, April 30, in which Peña Palacios was elected.”

For his part, the president-elect thanked the conversation and conveyed to President Maduro “the determination to reestablish political and diplomatic relations between the two countries in the short term.”

Venezuela and Türkiye strengthen cooperation agreements

The Minister for Foreign Relations, Yván Gil, held a meeting this Wednesday with the ambassador of Türkiye in Venezuela, Aydan Karamanoğlu, in order to review and strengthen the cooperation agreements between both nations.

Through his account on the social network Twitter, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister He indicated that – during the meeting – they talked about “global challenges and the challenges facing our countries” to create a work path for cooperation.

Venezuela and Türkiye have more than 40 cooperation agreements, which in 2021 exceeded 850 million dollars; in areas such as defense, air and maritime transport, trade, finance, education, tourism, agriculture, science and technology.

Vice President highlights significant improvements in the metallurgical industry

The Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, reported that she held a meeting with the metallurgical industrial sector within the framework of the National Council of Productive Economy.

“On behalf of President Nicolás Maduro we met with the metallurgical industrial sector within the framework of the National Council of Productive Economy. United Venezuela continues to move towards prosperity and development!”, She wrote on his Twitter social network account.

It has gone “from having an effective rate of protection, through tariffs and para-tariff policies, from 4% to 9%, and this year we expect to be at 11%.”

“In other words, that effective rate of protection has been improving significantly and we have achieved this by listening to you. And everything I have heard lets me know that we are in tune with the Economic Recovery program, and well, the intervention team that is currently in the CVG has only one line, it is not going back, it is not going back, it is moving forward and improve,” she added.

Unicef recognizes educational innovations developed by Venezuela

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) applauds the educational innovations developed by Venezuela, through the Ministry for Education, which correspond to good practices for a territorialized educational system.

The statement was made by the UNICEF representative in Venezuela, Abubacar Sultan, who stressed that the methods implemented by the Venezuelan Ministry of Education are innovative and “correspond to good practices for a territorialized educational system,” during his participation in the Forum International: Let’s talk about Quality Educational.

These experiences and implemented methods contribute to educational achievements in the short and medium term, Sultan said. For Sultan, the set of Venezuelan methods constitute innovations that allow the territorialization of education.

The UNICEF representative in Venezuela emphasized that the participation and active contribution of the Ministry of Education has allowed great changes towards educational transformation: “From Unicef we recognize the active participation of the Ministry of Education in the educational transformation,” he said.

