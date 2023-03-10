Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro Meets With Latin American Leaders

On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro met with former Cuban President Raul Castro and former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, who traveled to Caracas to attend tributes to Commander Hugo Chavez on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of his death.

This meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ramiro Valdes, Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela Vice President Diosdado Cabello, and Venezuelan First Lady Cilia Flores.

Maduro met with the Dominican Republic’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and with the Saint Vincent & the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves. Maduro spoke with them to expand the map of cooperation between these Caribbean countries.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Maduro announces creation of the Gran Misión Mujer Venezuela

This Wednesday, the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, announced the creation of the Gran Misión Mujer Venezuela, in order to unite all the programs for the attention of the feminine society: “The time has come to unite all the programs, all the budgets, to unite all the strength and energy and put women at the center of attention and social security, with the maximum support of the Government. The time has come for the Great Mission Woman Venezuela“ said the Venezuelan head of state from the Poliedro de Caracas.

“In the hands of women we have assured the future, victory and happiness of the homeland. The mission must be born soon and must impact the lives of millions of women,” stressed the Venezuelan president in statements broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Legislative advances in science and technology are presented before the Parlatino

Venezuela presented before Parlatino (Latin American and Caribbean Parliament) legislative advances in science and technology. The deputy to the National Assembly (AN), Asia Villegas, delegated by Venezuela to Parlatino, was in charge of exposing the details regarding the legislative advances on this issue.

Villegas indicated that a debate is taking place in the country on an unprecedented law on neurorights. He explained that Venezuela is currently developing a large national consultation on the Autism Spectrum Disorder Law, which puts on the table everything that has to do with the rights of the brain, specifically, this issue of neurorights.

In this sense, she explained that the issue of non-sexist language, exclusive language, language with a gender perspective that makes everyone visible has been a clamor in the debate.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Maduro called on the people to renew the oath to Chávez

President Nicolás Maduro led an act of ecumenical prayer to commemorate 10 years of the physical departure of Commander Hugo Chávez, the act was attended by the first combatant and deputy to the AN, Cilia Flores, Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, revolutionary parliamentarians, the Government Cabinet and leaders of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

The activity, which also included a parade, was held in the Patio de Honor of the Military University of Venezuela, in Fuerte Tiuna, Caracas, the alma mater of Commander Chávez; Leader of the Bolivarian Revolution.

After finishing the ecumenical acts that they remembered life y Commander’s Legacy Chávez, and the military parade to commemorate the physical departure of the leader, President Maduro offered a speech in which he assured that those present attended to “raise an ecumenical and interreligious prayer” for the life of Chávez, and called on the people to renew the I swear an oath to Chávez to keep the homeland free and sovereign.

“And I tell you this because in all circumstances it has been a fundamental principle to invoke the people,” he assured. and that these people “have never failed that oath of ‘we will never fail you, Chávez,'” Maduro said.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Chancellor Gil: Pandemic deepened gaps between the north and the south

The covid-19 pandemic unleashed a series of challenges, in the midst of the multifaceted global crisis that humanity is currently facing, which deepened the gaps between the north and the south, highlighted the foreign minister of the Republic of Venezuela, Yván Gil

This assertion was made during his speech in the General Debate of the V United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, from Doha, Qatar, information reviewed by the Chancellery of the Republic, through its account on the social network Twitter.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has unleashed a series of challenges that negatively add to the multifaceted global crisis that humanity is facing today and that has further deepened the gaps between the North and the South,” said Foreign Minister Yván Gil , said the Foreign Ministry.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve