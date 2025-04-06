Venezuela Receives 2,190 Migrants Returning to Their Homeland

On Friday morning, a U.S. plane from Texas landed at Simon Bolivar Airport in La Guaira with 208 Venezuelan migrants on board, including two children and 30 women.

This is the third flight carrying migrants to arrive on Venezuelan soil in less than 24 hours, following two planes from the state-owned airline CONVIASA—one from Honduras and another from Mexico—that transported 198 and 313 people, respectively, on Thursday.

As soon as the new group of migrants arrived in Venezuela, authorities checked their identities to verify whether they had any criminal records prior to leaving the country.

So far, the Bolivarian government has achieved the repatriation of 2,190 Venezuelan migrants who had experienced discrimination and mistreatment, especially after U.S. President Donald Trump labeled migrants as “foreign enemies.”

“This is a unique event in the world. The returnees will be reintegrated into our country,” said Transportation Minister Ramon Velasquez, who also serves as the president of CONVIASA.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Washington Uses Venezuelan Migration as a Political Weapon: Truth Mission

This week, the Truth Mission Research and Analysis Group published a report showing that Venezuelan migration, a phenomenon that has captured international headlines in recent years, cannot be understood as a mere population displacement driven by economic factors.

Authored by Diego Sequera, the report “Notes on Migration, Diaspora, and Trains” highlights that Venezuelan migration is part of a U.S. destabilization strategy orchestrated against the Bolivarian Revolution. Sequera unravels the threads connecting U.S. foreign policy to the Venezuelan migration phenomenon, offering a critical perspective on a topic often oversimplified in international media.

Sequera supports his research with the studies of Professor Kelly Greenhill, an expert in international security and a faculty member at Tufts University, who coined the concept of “weaponized migration.” In her book “Weapons of Mass Migration: Forced Displacement, Coercion, and Foreign Policy,” Greenhill documents how certain state and non-state actors use human displacement as a tool of political coercion.

“What Greenhill proposes is essential to understanding the Venezuelan case. The deliberate promotion of migration flows can be used as a form of unconventional warfare to pressure adversarial governments and create crises in target countries,” Sequera said.

The Venezuelan analyst emphasizes that migration continues to be instrumentalized as part of the repertoire of U.S. sanctions, which have severely impacted the Venezuelan economy since 2014. He establishes a direct correlation between the intensification of U.S. sanctions and peaks in Venezuelan migration.

“It is no coincidence that the largest migration flows coincide with periods of heightened coercive measures,” Sequera points out.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Nicolas Maduro Denounces U.S. Economic War Amid New Tariffs

Against a backdrop of escalating economic and political tensions, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has issued strong statements condemning what the economic war waged by the United States against his country and the wider world.

Speaking during the reopening of the Eudoro González Type 1 Hospital in Carayaca, La Guaira state, President Maduro claimed this economic assault was being orchestrated at the behest of opposition figure María Machado and directed by U.S. Senator Marco Rubio.

The Venezuelan leader specifically referenced recent U.S. announcements imposing 15% tariffs on Venezuelan goods sold in American territory, which he characterized as a deliberate attempt to damage Venezuela’s economy. Despite these challenges, Presdident Maduro struck an optimistic tone, highlighting Venezuela’s 4.5% economic growth during the first quarter of 2025 and corresponding increases in tax revenue.

President Maduro emphasized that these fiscal resources are being reinvested in public welfare projects, citing improvements in healthcare, education, and worker incomes. “Where does the tax money go? Here it’s being transformed into Bricomiles [neighborhood infrastructure projects], into health care, into education,” he declared, asserting that economic growth is yielding tangible benefits for citizens.

The president also criticized broader U.S. economic policies, arguing they negatively impact not just Venezuela but the global economy.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Chairs Meeting with Great Patriotic Pole Candidates for 2025 Elections

In a significant gathering, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro led a working meeting with candidates of the Great Patriotic Pole “Simón Bolívar” coalition, preparing for regional elections scheduled for May 25, 2025. During the session, the coalition’s gubernatorial nominees were announced by Diosdado Cabello, president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Special Electoral Commission.

The president emphasized candidates’ duty to uphold ethical commitments to the Venezuelan people, urging them to build governance structures that “obey the people.” Cabello praised nominees for their dedication to strengthening the revolutionary movement.

This announcement marks a crucial step in the PSUV-led coalition’s electoral strategy, with candidates expected to deepen ties with social movements ahead of the 2025 vote.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Defends Its Oil Industry: Response to Reuters’ “Disinformation”

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, through the firm voice of Vice Minister Delcy Rodríguez, has strongly rejected the recent report by news agency Reuters, accusing it of spreading lies in a clear disinformation campaign against the country.

Rodríguez stated: “The media outlet Reuters LIES and joins the campaign against Venezuela. The journalist behind this fallacy, paid by fugitive from justice Rafael Ramírez, distorts the true data.” In this context, the Venezuelan government demands an immediate correction and an end to the slander attacking its energy industry. “No one, and I repeat, no one will take us off our path to recovery!”

Oil Exports Actually Grew by 8.78%, Contrary to Reuters’ Claims

Contrary to what was reported in Reuters’ far-right-leaning report, the Venezuelan government demonstrates that crude and fuel exports in March experienced an 8.78% growth. While the report wrongly claims an 11.5% drop due to U.S. sanctions, the government reaffirms its ability to adapt and continue advancing its production.

President Maduro Confirms Oil Production Increase

President Nicolás Maduro, in previous statements, had made it clear: “In February, according to official international data, production averaged 1,058,000 barrels of oil per day, and in March, this will continue growing steadily.”

Additionally, President Maduro highlighted that by December 2025, the joint venture Petrozamora will reach a projected production of 100,000 barrels per day. This growth is a testament to the country’s commitment to its oil industry despite adversities.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Ministry of Foreign Affairs sends letters to IOM and UNHCR regarding case of migrants kidnapped in El Salvador

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil, informed this Thursday that they have sent communications to the Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Amy Pope, and to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, to intervene in favor of the more than 200 migrants imprisoned in a maximum security prison in El Salvador, after being deported by the US.

These requests, according to the Chancellor, are in addition to those made last week to the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, who, he pointed out, represent a system that “must respond” “kidnapping of compatriots”.

“(They have been) 19 days in silence, I imagine they are preparing a good document, that is what I think, sincerely, I imagine they are preparing a dense document where they are going to touch all the edges of the violations that are being committed to migrants and human rights at this moment”, he said during his speech at the Seminar on the Criminalization of Migration and Human Rights of Migrants, this event brought together international experts and activists from countries such as Panama, El Salvador, Argentina and Peru.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said that the country will continue to demand a pronouncement, since Venezuela is a member of this system, so that “the bureaucrats who are there today have to assume their role” and “cannot remain silent”.

Ultimasnoticias.com.ve