Venezuela rejects EU’s renewal of unilateral coercive measures against its people

Venezuela rejects the EU’s decision to renew the Unilateral Coercive Measures against the Venezuelan People

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects the unfortunate decision of the European Union to renew, for another consecutive year, the Unilateral Coercive Measures against the Venezuelan people, announced on November 11, 2022.

This anachronistic decision is an attempt to insist on a completely erroneous strategy, with which the EU has not succeeded, in the last five years, to achieve its objective of overthrowing the Bolivarian Government or to divert our people from the political course enshrined in our Constitution.

The Unilateral Coercive Measures illegally applied by the European Union in a premeditated manner, punish and massively violate the human rights of the Venezuelan people, since their indirect consequences end up limiting access to food, medicines, primary supplies, machinery, spare parts and equipment necessary to guarantee fundamental rights and ensure the normal development of our society.

The decision of the European Union, published on the same day in which President Enmanuel Macron publicly states his willingness to support the negotiations between the Venezuelan Government and a sector of the opposition, is incoherent and constitutes a slap in the face of the French initiative called Forum for Peace.

We repudiate the unhealthy policy of resorting to these tools of political blackmail, contrary to the principles of democracy and human rights, instituting a dangerous practice contrary to the principles of International Law and peaceful coexistence between States.

The People and Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will insist on continuing the defense of our sovereignty, based on our constitutional principles, reaffirming at all times our independence conquered more than 200 years ago.