Venezuela Rejects New US Sanctions Against Its Officials

On Thursday, Venezuela categorically rejected the new arbitrary sanctions imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department against 16 officials of the Bolivarian state.

Among them are Caryslia Rodriguez, the president of the Supreme Court; Rosalba Gil, the president of the Civil Registry Commission of the National Electoral Council; Pedro Infante, the vice president of the National Assembly; the magistrates Fanny Marquez, Inocencio Figueroa, Malaquias Gil, and Juan Hidalgo; the prosecutor Luis Dueñez; Domingo Hernandez, the strategic operational commander of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces; and Elio Estada, the commander of the Bolivarian National Guard.

In response to this new expression of disrespect for the sovereignty of the Bolivarian people, the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil issued the following statement:

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela vehemently rejects the latest act of aggression committed by the government of the United States of America against Venezuela through the imposition of unilateral, illegitimate, and illegal coercive measures on a group of state officials.

Once again, this act demonstrates the U.S. government’s total disregard for international law, the self-determination of peoples, and the democratic will of the Venezuelan people. It is a gross act aimed at appeasing a political class that has resorted to fascist and violent practices to unsuccessfully overthrow Bolivarian democracy.

The wrongly termed ‘sanctions,’ which have been shamefully promoted by the fascist extreme right, break and violate the agreements signed in Qatar and seek to impose ‘regime change’ policies on an entire country and its institutions as part of the Monroe Doctrine. Little can be expected from the most hostile and bloodthirsty power humanity has ever known, responsible for millions of deaths worldwide, with genocidal partners and a history of indifference to the needs of its own citizens.

The U.S. government will once again tread the path of failure and will be defeated by the dignity of Venezuela, which will continue to achieve new milestones, strengthen its economy, consolidate its participatory and leading democratic process, and, above all, deepen its ties with other nations that truly understand diplomacy, respect, and cooperation for mutual benefit.

The multipolar and multicentric world that Commander Hugo Chavez spoke of has become a reality, and no aggression or threat will separate the homeland of Bolivar from its leading role, while the practices of imperialism succumb to their systemic moral misery.

The government of the aggressor state isolates itself in its frustration, while Venezuela rises and triumphs. This attack against individuals who everyday defend the nation’s sovereignty and peace only reaffirms their willingness to sacrifice and earns them the recognition of the entire population.

Source: telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Approves Creation of the First Anti-Fascist International

President Nicolas Maduro approved the creation of the Antifascist International, a movement aimed at uniting progressive and democratic forces around the world to counter the rise of fascism and the far right globally.

During the closing of the “World Congress Against Fascism, Neo-Fascism, and Similar Expressions,” held in Caracas, he approved the new international body as a measure to confront the violence being generated by the far right in the South American nation.

Maduro condemned imperialism’s attempts to carry out coups against alternative and independent governments in Bolivia, Honduras, and Nicaragua. The Bolivarian leader also expressed solidarity with the victims of the Venezuelan far right and denounced the international silence surrounding the crimes committed by that political tendency.

“The creation of an Antifascist, Anti-Colonialist, Anti-Imperialist International has been proposed to fight for a new world… the proposal is approved. The Antifascist International is created,” he said, adding that this space for collective organization of progressive forces will have a Caracas-based coordinating committee.

The text reads, “Relatives of the two Chavista community leaders who were murdered by Maria Corina Machado’s small commandos embraced President Nicolas Maduro. Nothing else could be heard among the guests at the first World Congress Against Fascism. ‘It was one of the most emotional and painful moments to feel up close that fascism is present,’ commented one of the guests. This was just the moment.”

Source: telesurenglish.net

“The U.S. Goverment Has Not Taken a Single Step to Comply with the Agreement of September 2023”: President Maduro Dennounces

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, in the context of the World Congress against Fascism, Neo-fascist and similar expressions, declared this afternoon that the US government has not taken a single step to comply with the agreement of September 2023, instead violates this consensus to “advance in their true plans”.

Maduró recalled that for Venezuela -since the agreement is public and “everyone knows it” – signed by Jorge Rodríguez, Deputy President of the Bolivarian National Assembly, and by the US government, which he described as “a very corrupt, very nefarious character”: Brayan Nickols.

The president pointed out that the Venezuelan side “largely fulfilled all the steps”, however, the American approval “did not take a step towards the full compliance of the uprising as signed (…) all sanctions and the cessation of comparisons against Venezuela”.

Following this line, the Bolivarian leader stressed that in the global negotiation “the keys of power are moved”, to throw “dirt in the eyes of some political actors” and so, underlines the president, they (the Americans and their allies) “Below advance in their true plans”.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Summons Spanish Ambassador Over Defense Minister’s Interventionist Remarks

On Thursday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil called the Spanish ambassador in Caracas, Ramon Santos, for consultations due to the statements of the Spanish Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles.

“The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in the face of the insolent, interventionist and rude statements of the Spanish Minister Margarita Robles, which point to a deterioration of relations between both countries, has decided to call the Venezuelan ambassador accredited to the Kingdom of Spain, Gladys Gutierrez, for consultations. At the same time it has summoned the Spanish Ambassador accredited in Caracas, Ramon Santos Martinez, to appear on Friday, September 13 at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry,” the Venezuelan FM Gil stated.

Previously, Spanish Defense Minister Robles discredited the administration of President Nicolas Maduro calling it a “dictatorship,” thus showing her political alignment with the self-exiled Venezuelan opposition politician Edmundo Gonzalez.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez called on the Bolivarian government to break relations with Spain and called for the expulsion of Spanish diplomats present in Venezuela. Rodriguez’s demands came after the far-right succeeded in getting Spain’s Congress of Deputies to approve the rejection of Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela’s president-elect. Instead, Spanish lawmakers spuriously agreed to recognize Gonzalez as president-elect.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Government of Venezuela Guarantees Funds to the Popular Powers and Social Projects

Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, urged on Tuesday ministers, mayors and governors to break the bureaucracy and that the money for financing projects reach the grassroots and municipal councils, and reported on the disbursements made by the Venezuelan government.

When Nicolás Maduro said during the Federal Government Council that by 2028, 6,000 communes are expected to be consolidated, vice president Delcy Rodríguez reported that, from the first popular consultation, All projects at an implementation level of almost 68 per cent have already been fully disbursed. “Resources for second projects are starting to drop,” he stressed.

The head of state pointed out that, from the first popular consultation held in 4,500 communal circuits on 21 April, 4,243 projects were approved, and 67.9 percent have been completed. Similarly, Nicolás Maduro added that 14 percent of the second consultation has been executed.

He detailed that “28 percent of the approved projects correspond to water; 17 percent to roads; 16 percent to housing; followed by electricity, health and education”, while Nicolás Maduro said «we must concentrate all efforts, Madam Vice-President, Mr Vice President of the Council, Minister for Communes».

«We are doing all the effort, but you, regional and municipal leaders, can do much more, so that in the 4,508 communal circuits our people advance at an accelerated pace in the concretion of the projects they approved», he said.

Source: telesurenglish.net