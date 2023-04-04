Venezuela rejects unfounded allegations made by Prosecutor of (ICC)

The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects the unfounded allegations made by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Ahmad Khan KC, in his response to the observations submitted by Venezuela in the so-called “Venezuela I” case.

Once again, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court shows a clearly prejudiced vision in relation to Venezuela, reproducing without consideration the campaigns that seek to instrumentalise the issue of justice and human rights for political purposes, to the detriment of the seriousness and thoroughness expected of an international body of such relevance.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela presented on February 28th, 2023 before the International Criminal Court, a solid document that refutes all the fallacies of the media and geopolitical aggression launched to accuse Venezuela of alleged crimes against humanity, which have never occurred.

The statements recently presented by the Prosecutor in no way distort the irrefutable claims made by Venezuela. On the contrary, they confirm that the ICC lacks jurisdiction to hear the facts presented by Prosecutor Khan, in light of the provisions of the Rome Statute and the jurisprudence of that international body.

Finally, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela ratifies that it will continue to exercise all available actions to make the truth prevail and defend its rights as a Nation, in the face of this expression of “lawfare” that openly uses the institutionalism of the International Criminal Court for political purposes.