Venezuela & Russia Strengthen Agreements in Energy and Security

PDVSA and Rosneft monopolize the bulk of new Venezuela-Russia agreements

Venezuela and Russia consolidated their bilateral cooperation on Thursday by signing various strategic agreements during the eighteenth meeting of the High Level Intergovernmental Commission, held in Caracas with the participation of the Russian Vice Prime Minister, Dmitry Chernyshenko.

The most notable agreements include memorandum of understanding between the state oil companies PDVSA and Rosneft for training and technical advice on energy security.

In addition, an agreement was established with TNG Group for oil services and extra-heavy crude oil recovery technology in the Orinoco Oil Belt, a region that houses important hydrocarbon reserves over a 600-kilometer stretch.

In terms of security, both nations signed an agreement on intelligence, counterintelligence and counterespionage.

The aeronautical sector also benefited from an agreement between Conviasa and RT Project Technologies SA for the development of information technologies.

Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez highlighted the previous work of 13 subcommittees and announced future developments in Russian gas fields in Venezuela. «May this new edition allow for a new model to make us more independent, to make us more sovereign,» she said.

AgroAlba multilateral project launched

The governments of Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines signed on Wednesday a Memorandum of Understanding for the launching of the multilateral AgroAlba project, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister assured that “today is a day to really celebrate this initiative that we can finally materialize after years of projection and visualization”. He also emphasized that “Venezuela has achieved, thanks to the efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture in recent years, an important development in agricultural production”, while assuring that imports have moved at a level never seen in the country.

Also present at the signing was the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries and Rural Transformation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Saboto Caesar.

Sustainable development

The signing of this instrument is aimed at strategic cooperation in various areas between the two nations, with the AgroAlba project being the economic integration between the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean.

AgroAlba is the achievement of the objectives set out in the ALBA-TCP 2030 Strategic Agenda, as well as a step towards guaranteeing food security, based on the founding principles of solidarity, cooperation and complementarity of the Alliance.

The Executive Secretary of ALBA-TCP, Jorge Arreaza, thanked President Nicolás Maduro Moros for “the initiative, with solidarity criteria, of this new program of our alliance”, guaranteeing not only food security but also the necessary investment in the countries to develop the agricultural sector, exports and generate jobs, “showing once again the solidarity capacity of the countries” of the regional bloc.

Venezuela Sends Aid to Cuba in Response to Hurricane Rafael

On Wednesday night, Venezuelan President Maduro expressed his solidarity with the Cuban people as Rafael, a Category 3 hurricane, made landfall with winds reaching up to 175 kilometers per hour.

“We are sending a ship with humanitarian aid that will arrive in Cuba in four days. We are preparing a second shipment with additional aid,” he said, referring to a load of approximately 300 tons that includes supplies, construction materials, and first aid equipment.

“Solidarity and brotherhood will continue to be the fundamental principles uniting our nations,” Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil affirmed from La Guaira port.

Rafael caused significant damage in Artemisa, Mayabeque, and Havana, three provinces where the electricity service was cut off. In Artemisa, authorities reported damage to hospitals, schools, homes, roofs, and the electrical grid. In Mayabeque, the main impacts occurred in banana and cassava crops.

President Maduro Advocates Dialogue With the United States

On Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed that Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential elections represents a new beginning for both countries, whose diplomatic relations were severed in 2019 during the first term of the Republican politician.

“Donald Trump’s historic return is a golden opportunity to end wars and not open more war fronts. It is an opportunity for the U.S. to build relationships with all of Latin America and the Caribbean based on respect, sensitivity, dialogue, and understanding,” he said, emphasizing the importance of Washington structuring its international relations with respect for the continent’s diversity.

“Since the time of Commander Chavez, the Bolivarian Revolution has witnessed the White House being occupied by Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden,” the Venezuelan President recalled.

“In 2006, when I was President Chavez’s foreign minister, I confirmed that we have always been willing to have relations based on respect, sensitivity, dialogue, and understanding,” said Maduro, reaffirming to the United States and society at large that relations of that nature will open a new path.

President Nicolas Maduro Claims Opposition Leader Machado Incites Violence and Chaos

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, has stated that the opposition leader María Corina Machado is currently between Panama and Colombia, where she is reportedly requesting new sanctions against the country.

During an event in which supplies were delivered to the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) and the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), Maduro emphasized that Machado seeks meetings with foreign leaders to promote interventions and sanctions against Venezuela.

Maduro also referred to the consequences of calls for violence by Machado, indicating that her actions resulted in the deaths of 27 people and more than 190 injuries.

