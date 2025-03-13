The Executive Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, presented documents that show a lobbying effort by the US oil company ExxonMobil to destabilize the government of President Nicolás Maduro.

In a press conference, Rodríguez stated that ExxonMobil financed a lobbying campaign aimed at pressuring Chevron, the only foreign oil company licensed by the US government to operate in Venezuela.

According to the documents presented, this strategy not only seeks to weaken Chevron, but also carries with it a broader objective: to promote sanctions against the Venezuelan government.

Rodríguez pointed out that these actions are designed to generate regime changes in the country, an argument that reflects the prolonged political struggle between the Venezuelan government and US interests.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Responds to Institutional Crisis in Guyana and Tensions Over Essequibo

The Executive Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, has issued a strong statement in response to the actions of the Guyanese government, which is currently facing an institutional crisis exacerbated by widespread corruption.

In her declaration, Rodríguez accused the Guyanese president of “blatantly violating international law” and compared Guyana’s situation to that of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, suggesting that the Caribbean nation’s recent actions aim to undermine territorial peace in collusion with the United States.

Earlier this week, President Nicolás Maduro backed an initial complaint made by Rodríguez, who presented evidence of alleged lobbying payments by the transnational corporation ExxonMobil.

The evidence reveals how the company is allegedly operating illegally in disputed waters and is involved in a plot to pressure the U.S. government to suspend Chevron’s operating license in Venezuela. “ExxonMobil is at the center of a revenge operation against Venezuela and a persecution campaign against Chevron,” Rodríguez stated.

President Maduro also revealed that there are documents supporting these accusations, noting that the Vice President had only presented a portion of the material received from the United States.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Nicolás Maduro Announces Activation of the Pharmaceutical Engine

During the closing ceremony of the First International Seminar on Sustainable Pharmacy, held at the University of Hydrocarbons in Miranda state, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, officially announced the activation of the Pharmaceutical Engine.

In his speech, President Maduro emphasized the importance of the conclusions drawn from the seminar’s working sessions, noting that the goal is to learn from global experiences to build new solutions in the field of healthcare.

“We have reviewed the full report on the scope of this seminar for the reengineering needed in our country’s concept of health,” stated the president.

The Sectoral Vice President of Science, Technology, and Health, Gabriela Jiménez Ramírez, addressed the challenges Venezuela faces due to economic sanctions, which have led to significant shortages of essential medicines.

“More than 35,000 professionals and 5,000 specialists will be part of this effort, focused on ensuring the availability of medicines and promoting research for the development of new therapeutic alternatives,” Jiménez emphasized, underscoring that the activation of the Pharmaceutical Engine is an act of sovereignty and social commitment.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Reaffirms Its International Energy Leadership: Activation of the Hydrocarbons Engine

The Executive Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez Gómez, highlighted the activation of the Hydrocarbons Engine as a key step to consolidate the country’s energy leadership on the international stage.

Rodríguez, who also serves as the Minister of Popular Power for Hydrocarbons, emphasized that Venezuela possesses the largest oil reserves in the world and is in a privileged position to expand its capacity in the sector.

During her remarks, the Vice President stressed the importance of having a committed human team, under the leadership of President Nicolás Maduro, to carry out this mission. “To become a powerhouse in oil, gas, and petrochemicals, we do it with our workers,” stated Rodríguez, highlighting the fundamental role of industry employees in the country’s productive recovery.

The activation of the Hydrocarbons Engine represents a push by the Venezuelan government to strengthen its energy industry and overcome the challenges imposed by external sanctions.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

U.S. to Resume Deportation Flights to Venezuela

The United States is set to resume deportation flights to Venezuela this Friday, marking a significant development in the complex relationship between the two nations.

The flights, which had been suspended earlier this month, were initially halted following President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke Chevron Corp.’s license to operate in Venezuela. This move had strained diplomatic ties, but recent negotiations appear to signal a shift.

Ric Grenell, Trump’s special envoy, announced the resumption of flights via a post on X, stating, “I am pleased to announce that Venezuela has agreed to resume flights to pick up their citizens who broke U.S. Immigration Laws and entered the U.S. illegally. The flights will resume Friday.” The Venezuelan Information Ministry has yet to issue a response to the announcement.

Source: Telesurenglish.net