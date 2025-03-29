Venezuela Slams US Over Migrant Treatment

Venezuela Denounces Criminalization of Migrants at UN Human Rights Council

During a recent session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, a spokesperson for the Venezuelan government raised concerns about the situation of Venezuelan migrants, highlighting their increasing criminalization in various countries, particularly in the United States.

The representative noted that 238 Venezuelan migrants had been forcibly transferred to a security facility in El Salvador under an agreement with the U.S., violating due process and human rights.

Foreign Minister Condemns Human Rights Violations

Following this intervention, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil, strongly condemned these actions, describing them as serious breaches of human rights and international law. Gil emphasized the need to protect vulnerable groups, especially migrant workers, and criticized the UN system’s silence on these violations.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Criticizes El Salvador’s Bukele Over Detained Migrants

The Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro strongly criticized El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, referring to him as a “Nazi-fascist” in response to the Salvadoran government’s refusal to allow legal access to detained Venezuelan migrants. President Maduro described the situation as an act of kidnapping supported by the United States.

President Maduro spoke during an event focused on promoting community power and denounced the lack of transparency regarding the detained migrants. “It has been twelve days since they were taken, and El Salvador has not provided a list of the people being held in their prisons,” he stated, questioning the Salvadoran government’s commitment to democracy and justice.

The Venezuelan leader mentioned that lawyers representing the migrants’ families had filed a Habeas Corpus petition, seeking both the immediate release of the detainees and the protection of their legal rights. President Maduro also directed sharp criticism at U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, accusing him of being involved in what he called a criminal act against Venezuelan migrants.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Rejects U.S. Threats, Vows to Defend Essequibo as Sovereign Territory

On Thursday, Venezuela responded forcefully to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s threats regarding a possible military intervention in the Essequibo.

“Marco Rubio doesn’t surprise us. We know that old script of threats and bravado with which a self-conscious person hopes to frighten sovereign peoples. Venezuela doesn’t give in to intimidation, nor does it give in to the blackmail of those who believe they can twist history or take away our historic rights with incendiary speeches. The sons of Simon Bolivar are not afraid of him,” Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil said.

“We are a peace-loving country; we will defend it using all available means, with the force of reason and the legitimacy of our rights. We neither need nor seek conflict, but neither will we allow foreign interests to try to rewrite reality regarding our Essequibo. That territory is and always will be Venezuelan, and its recovery will take place within the only valid framework: the 1966 Geneva Agreement,” he added.

“Get your noses out of this controversy! We will not allow this to become a battleground for the interests of the transnational corporations of Exxon Mobil and your country’s military-industrial complex,” the Bolivarian diplomat stressed.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Announces Gold Production Boost for Venezuela’s Reserves

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced this Monday significant progress in gold bar production to strengthen the country’s national and international reserves. During his speech at the closing ceremony of Expo Metal 2025, held in Bolívar state, Maduro highlighted the delivery of one ton of gold bars to the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), stating that this production meets strict international standards.

President Maduro emphasized that these gold bars are produced by Venezuelan miners and stressed the country’s determination to continue developing its mining capacity. “No one will be able to stop us,” he declared, calling on investors and artisans to work within a framework of ecological preservation. This reflects the government’s attempt to balance natural resource exploitation with environmental responsibility.

This announcement is part of the Bolivarian Economic Agenda, where the activation of the Mining Engine aims to diversify the country’s economy, which has faced severe economic crises in recent years. President Maduro highlighted that this achievement is part of a long-term goal to secure gold reserves, which could have significant implications for Venezuela’s economy and its position in the international market.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Rejects Chile’s Maneuver Before the International Criminal Court

On Friday, the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry strongly rejected claims made by senior Chilean officials seeking to discredit Venezuela through baseless slander.

Previously, Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren and Attorney General Angel Valencia stated that they will go to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to “provide background information” on the murder of former Venezuelan military officer Ronald Ojeda.

Through biased narratives, the transnational right wing seeks to present his death, which occurred in February 2024, as a case of the political assassination of a dissident. The following is the statement from the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry:

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects the absurd farce that the government of Chile intends to stage before the International Criminal Court, based on lies and falsehoods that only exist in the imagination of those who have decided to turn foreign policy into a shoddy spectacle, following the anti-Venezuela policy line of the late Sebastian Piñera, in the best Pinochetist style of creating false flag operations”.

“Venezuela is a country that can give lessons about respect for human rights and the dignity of peoples. We will not accept attacks from those who have made from institutional violence an everyday practice and who are now trying to divert attention from their own miseries with clumsy political maneuvers.”

Source: Telesurenglish.net