A flag-raising ceremony dubbed “Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: Caribbean Unity and Solidarity” will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at the entrance of the Financial Building (Kingstown) from 9:00 a.m.

The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in coordination with the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (GOSVG), will host the ceremony to highlight the historical vision of solidarity and economic and social well-being that characterises the relations between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Caribbean, especially with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The ceremony forms part of activities by the Ministry of Popular Power to Foreign Affairs of Venezuela to observe Caribbean Week in the context of the Anniversary of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).