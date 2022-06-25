Venezuela to boost exports to Qatar

Following bilateral agreements related to the relaunch of Qatar-Venezuela trade, the President of the Republic, Nicolas Maduro, announced the opening of a window of opportunity for the export of products to the nation of the Arabian Peninsula.

“I call on all businessmen and entrepreneurs: we are going to open a window of opportunity to export all the products made in Venezuela, because we are going to increase trade with Qatar”, he stressed during a meeting with the Council of Sectoral Vice Presidents of Government.

In relation to the cooperation route with the State of Qatar, established during the visit he made from June 14th to 16th, the Dignitary pointed out that oil, gas and food production cooperation will be strengthened, under the premise of advancing “in a positive agenda of cooperation”.

President Maduro says a new world order is in the making

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said that progress is being made towards a new world and the construction of a new humanity is being forged, during an interview with the pan-Arab television channel Al Mayadeen during his international tour of countries in Eurasia and North Africa.

“We have chosen to be at the forefront of the construction of a new world, of a new humanity, and to articulate it with all the forces in Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean that believe in this path”, the Venezuelan dignitary stressed.

Regarding this new world construction, Nicolás Maduro stressed that this refers to a planet without hegemonic empires. The president also insisted that in this new world order all countries will respect each other and will be equal.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Venezuela is emerging as a tourist destination in Eurasia

With the consolidation of air interconnection agreements, Venezuela is emerging as a tourist destination for the peoples of Eurasia and North Africa: “Venezuela is a beautiful country, we have been able to show it and with this air interconnection we are going to make the whole region of Turkey, Algeria, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar and Azerbaijan see Venezuela as a tourist destination”, stressed the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, in an interview with the Arab television station Al Mayadeen.

While reiterating that direct flights to Algiers (Algeria), Tehran (Iran), Doha (Qatar) and Baku (Azerbaijan) will soon begin, he pointed out that “Venezuela is the gateway to South America”, which is why the tourism sector is presented as an opportunity for foreign investment.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela and Russia strengthen cooperation agreements

Venezuela and Russia strengthen cooperation and brotherhood agreements, within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which took place in the Russian city.

This, following a meeting that took place between the Executive Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Serguéi Lavrov.

The Vice-President took part this Friday in the XXV International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, where she referred to the more than 14,000 sanctions imposed on Russia, more than half of which have been implemented since February to date.

It should be recalled that Vice-President Rodriguez met with Foreign Minister Lavrov on 10 March, on the occasion of her participation in the II Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, Turkey, with the premise of outlining joint actions to address the problems that occupy the global agenda, as well as reaffirming the principle of sovereign equality of States as a way to preserve the balances in the interests of peace, according to a press release from the Vice-Presidency.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Vice-President met with the movement of settlers

The Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, held a meeting with representatives of the Movement of Residents, where she received proposals on the draft Law on Social Production for Housing and Habitat.

During the meeting they evaluated in detail the Law of Residential Workers, with the aim of undertaking the development of the regulation of the norm, still pending, as requested on Tuesday by President Maduro with a view to ensuring the development of urbanism, as well as to prevent illegal evictions in the country of residential workers.

The meeting follows the instructions of President Nicolás Maduro in order to propose modifications to the housing law adapted to the new times for the protection of the Venezuelan people.

Source: Ultimasnoticias.com.ve

President Maduro and Gustavo Petro talk about re-establishing normality on the border

In a first contact, via telephone, since Gustavo Petro won the presidential elections in Colombia, President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday extended congratulations on behalf of the Venezuelan people to the leader of the Historic Pact alliance, with whom he also discussed the border issue.

In a tweet on his official account, President Maduro also indicated that he spoke with the Colombian president-elect on several issues of the bilateral relationship, in particular on the situation on the border between the two countries: “I spoke with the president-elect of Colombia @petrogustavo, and on behalf of the Venezuelan people, I congratulated him on his victory”, said the Venezuelan head of state.

