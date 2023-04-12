Venezuela to Get the Highest Growth Rates in LATAM: IMF

On Thursday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published the most recent edition of the World Economic Outlook (WEO), a report that anticipates that Venezuela will be among the Latin American countries with the best macroeconomic performance in the next two years.

Despite the U.S. sanctions against the Bolivarian revolution, the Venezuelan gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow 5 percent in 2023 and 4.5 percent in 2024.

In the rest of the Latin American countries, however, the macroeconomic situation will not be as good as the regional growth average will decrease.

Compared to the version of the WEO published in January, the IMF downgraded the prospects for the Latin American average growth from 1.8 percent to 1.6 percent.

Source: telesurenglish.net

The Government of Venezuela to Continue Defend Essequibo Region Sovereignty

Venezuela’s Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, read last Thursday a statement of the Bolivarian Government in relation to the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the dispute between Guyana and Venezuela over the Essequibo region.

“We welcome the ICJ’s incidental ruling, which validates our arguments because it recognizes that the Court must review the illegal and fraudulent conduct of the United Kingdom over this case,” Rodriguez said.

The ICJ rejected the arguments presented by the Bolivarian authorities to justify that Guyana’s claims over this region are not appropriate. The Court also refused to call the United Kingdom to testify in the court proceedings as a signatory to the 1899 Arbitral Award, which awarded most of the disputed territory to British Guiana.

The ICJ, however, agreed to analyze the validity of the Arbitral Award, which the Bolivarian authorities consider inadmissible because it was signed before Guyana obtained its independence in 1966.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Russia and Venezuela advance in common strategic cooperation agenda

Russia and Venezuela continue to advance in the common cooperation agenda and strengthening the ties of strategic relations, highlighted the chancellor of the Republic, Yván Gil.

Through his account on the social network Twitter, Gil reported that this Monday he held a meeting with the ambassador of the Federation of Russia in Venezuela, Sergey Mélik-Bagdasarov.

“We met with the ambassador of the Russian Federation in Venezuela, Sergey Mélik-Bagdasarov, to advance on different issues on the common agenda and continue to strengthen the strategic and cooperative relationship between our nations,” Gil published.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Government willing to dialogue with sectors of the opposition

The Venezuelan Government is willing to reactivate the dialogue processes with the sectors of the Venezuelan opposition, to find a solution to the problems that are registered in the country.

“There is no one in this country who has called for dialogue more than President Maduro, there is no speech where he does not invite a sincere dialogue, a real dialogue. We are willing to sit down with whoever because we have the arguments,” said the first Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello.

At a press conference, Cabello urged the sectors to comply with the agreement signed in Mexico in september last year, where it was agreed to release more than three billion dollars – kidnapped by the international financial system – for the recovery of services.

“They sign the agreements at the notary, they do not comply with them. An example is that they go to elections and promise to recognize the results, but when they lose, they begin to sing fraud and join a conspiracy line” he stressed.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

UN Human Rights Council condemns application of coercive measures

The United Nations Human Rights Council approved a resolution rejecting the imposition of unilateral coercive measures against less developed nations.

The information was released by Foreign Minister Yván Gil on Twitter. “UN Human Rights Council adopts by majority a resolution that condemns the unilateral and continued application and execution of coercive measures as an instrument of pressure against any country, in particular against least developed countries and developing countries,” he wrote.

The vote had 33 votes in favor, 13 against and 1 abstention.

“The resolution of the Human Rights Council highlights that unilateral coercive measures are contrary to international law, international humanitarian law, the Charter and the norms and principles that regulate relations between States,” Gil said in another message.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve