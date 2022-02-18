Venezuela urges Guyana to reach a practical agreement on the Essequibo

56 years after the signing of the historic Geneva Agreement, the Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Félix Plasencia, reiterated that only through calm understanding, historical truth and the path of peace, will it be possible to settle differences and reach a practical and satisfactory settlement over the disputed territory of Essequiba Guyana.

“It is a day of joy, because today we commemorate the principles of public international law, all the good of humanity past, present and future, and an international legal and historical instrument, inscribed in the most genuine evolution of law”, he stressed.

On the other hand, the Venezuelan diplomat urged the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to understand that it cannot make use of the disputed territory at will, nor of the seas not yet delimited, “in flagrant violation of the Geneva Agreement and of the most elementary norms of good neighbourliness”.

“Venezuela will never accept such pretensions or overreach and has and will firmly protest them”, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister added.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

National Assembly denounces links between criminal groups and Colombian authorities

The president of the National Assembly (AN) of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, denounced Thursday the links between criminal groups that operated in that nation and were neutralized, the Colombian authorities and the former opposition deputy Juan Guaidó.

He revealed that these groups received weapons of large caliber, equipped with telescopic sights, grenade launchers and other features; He assured that all come from Colombia, and that, if their origin is followed, it will be noticed that originally come from the United States (USA).

The deputy affirmed that the Venezuelan authorities have irrefutable proof that leaders of these criminal groups, linked to Colombian drug trafficking and paramilitarism, travelled to that country, trained there and re-entered Venezuela.

Source: telesurtv.net

Venezuela and Russia have ratified the pathway of powerful military cooperation

Venezuela and Russia have ratified the path of powerful military cooperation for the defence of peace, sovereignty and territorial integrity, informed the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, in the context of the official visit of the Vice-President of the Government of the Russian Federation, Yuri Borisov, to Caracas, in the framework of the Venezuela-Russia High Level Intergovernmental Meeting (CIAN).

“We have reviewed the powerful military cooperation and ratified the path of powerful military cooperation between Russia and Venezuela, for the defence of peace, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said the Venezuelan Head of State.

In this regard, he said that “the General in Chief, Vladimir Padrino (Minister of People’s Power for Defence), and the General Staff have precise instructions on this”, which is why he said that “all plans for preparation, training and cooperation with a world military power such as Russia, with which we have deep and historic ties” will be “increased”.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

AN rejects Mauricio Macri’s plan to invade Venezuela in 2019

The president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, on Tuesday rejected the attempted invasion and military intervention in his country by the Argentine Armed Forces under the government of then President Mauricio Macri.

Stating that the Venezuelan army recognises the “unrestricted respect for the self-determination and sovereignty of other countries”, Jorge Rodríguez urged the military involved to apologise and take responsibility.

Similarly, Rodriguez urged the Argentine Congress to conduct an investigation into the facts covered by the journalistic investigation, which revealed that the Argentine Army contemplated the invasion of Venezuela, between April and July 2019. “It is very sad that military aggression against a country was not investigated”, he said.

Source: telesurtv.net

President Maduro highlights the inclusion of young people in the education system

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, in the framework of Youth Day, highlighted the inclusion of young people in the public education system at all levels. According to the head of state, the revolutionary process has generated that 85 percent of young people are in the public university system, while 86 percent of minors are in public high schools.

“I come to call the youth to the political struggle with P de Patria, to the struggle to consolidate the Bolivarian Revolution ethically, morally and electorally”, President Maduro stressed.

At the same time, the head of state urged the youth to continue building a more humanist educational model, “he urged them to defend the right to public, free and quality education (…) The protagonists of the new era 2022-2030 are you, the Venezuelan youth”, he added.

Source: telesurtv.net

Venezuela receives donation of medical supplies from Belarus

Venezuela received a donation of 17 tons of medical supplies against Covid-19 and protective equipment, as a result of the solidarity collaboration between Caracas and the Government of Belarus.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia said that the donation was part of the “confirmation of a path of solidarity between two countries working for peace and dignity”.

He also stressed that the strategy implemented by the government of President Nicolás Maduro to deal with the pandemic prioritises prevention and the acquisition of medicines and necessary medical equipment, for which it has earned the trust of the people.

Source: telesurtv.net