Venezuela Vice President defends its sovereignty over Essequibo

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez denounced new provocations from Guyana following that country’s request to the International Court of Justice. She also announced that Caracas is bringing the matter to the attention of the United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres.

Rodriguez explained that Guyana’s request for “precautionary measures” related to the referendum on Essequibo, which Venezuela will hold on December 3, constitutes an attempt to undermine the Bolivarian Constitution.

Guyana seeks the International Court of Justice’s intervention to prevent Venezuela from holding this referendum, which the Bolivarian nation wishes to conduct to demonstrate its interest in defending its territorial rights in an area rich in natural resources and biodiversity.

“They are trying to give orders to Venezuela. What happened yesterday, when they asked not to hold the referendum, seems laughable. They are violating the United Nations Charter. They violate the right to self-determination,” Rodriguez said.

The Bolivarian Vice President emphasized that the company Exxon Mobil and the Guyanese government “are preparing to harm Venezuela, but we are lodging this complaint with the UN Secretary so that he can use his good offices.”

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela congrats UN Resolution Against US Blockade of Cuba

Venezuela celebrated the resolution approved by an overwhelming majority in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) through which 187 countries demand the end of the US economic and commercial embargo against Cuba.

“We also feel this victory is ours,” Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil said on behalf of President Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan people.

“The international rejection of the economic, commercial and financial blockade that the United States has maintained for decades against Cuba is overwhelming,” the Venezuelan minister pointed out and congratulated President Miguel Diaz-Canel and the Cuban people, whom he considered an example of resistance.

The call to end the embargo against Cuba, which has been made annually for 31 years, received on this occasion 187 votes in favor, with Ukraine abstaining and votes against from the United States and Israel.

Source: telesurenglish.net

The government of Venezuela Sends 26 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Mexico

The Venezuelan government sent more than 26 tons of humanitarian aid for the population affected by the passage of Hurricane Otis through the city of Acapulco, in the Mexican Pacific.

“It is an act of solidarity that the Venezuelan people have with the Mexican people, after the passage of Hurricane Otis,” said Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister for Relations with Latin America, Rander Peña.

Through his account on the social network X the deputy foreign minister said that the Mexican people can count on “the active and timely solidarity of the Venezuelan people.” “We accompany them in this very hard and regrettable moment,” Peña said.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Rejects Commonwealth Secretary General’s Interference

The Venezuelan government rejected on Thursday the statements made by Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland, meddling in the country’s internal affairs.

Patricia Scotland, questioned the content of the referendum on the Guayana Esequiba territory to be held on December 3 and expressed her support for the preservation of Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a communiqué released by Foreign Minister Yván Gil through X site, that such remarks are aimed at “contributing to the intentions of the Government of Guyana and ExxonMobil to promote a process of destabilization in the Caribbean region.”

A “demonstration of the bad faith with which such statements are issued” is the affirmation by the Commonwealth that the “Venezuelan presidential elections would be held one month after” the referendum,” the statement reads.

The Venezuelan government denounced Mrs. Scotlant’s attempts to “confuse the international community and manipulate public opinion.”

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela supports UN resolution to protect the Palestinian people

Venezuela supported the resolution approved this Friday by the United Nations (UN) that calls for “the cessation of hostilities” being carried out against Gaza, in the midst of the escalation of violence in the Middle East.

This is the first resolution approved by the United Nations since the conflict between Israel and Palestine escalated on October 7.

The resolution was approved by 120 countries that voted in favor, 14 against and 45 abstentions.

According to EFE news agency, the resolution aims for a “sustained humanitarian truce leading to the cessation of hostilities” in the conflict, so that humanitarian aid can reach the civilian population of Gaza.

In this regard, the Executive Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, on behalf of the people and Government of Venezuela, joined in supporting this resolution, and advocates for respect and compliance with it.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com,ve

Venezuela Urges Dialogue in Dispute with Guyana over Essequibo

The Venezuelan government ratified on Saturday its call for dialogue in the dispute over the territory of the Essequibo and rejected “the warmongering statements” of the president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, the day before.

An official communiqué issued by Foreign Minister Yván Gil states that “the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects the warmongering statements issued by the president of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, during a media show held on Friday, October 27 in the Guayana Essequibo territory.”

The Guyanese president shows a conduct contrary to the 1966 Geneva Agreement, adds the text denouncing “instructions from the U.S. Southern Command, which has given him the order to escalate his actions.”

The Venezuelan government once again denounced the purchase of the Guyanese leadership by the transnational Exxon Mobil. The U.S. company “designs plans to threaten and attack the Venezuelan people, and robs them of the resources that belong to them.”

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Reacts to CARICOM’s Position on Guayana Esequiba

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it took note of the position adopted by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on that country’s claim over the Guayana Esequibo territory.

Venezuela “has taken note of the position taken by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), in relation to the claim of Venezuela’s legitimate rights over the territory of Guayana Esequibo, as well as with respect to the initiative of the National Assembly to hold a popular consultation on this matter, within the framework of its constitutional powers,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Likewise, it ratified the full documentation of Venezuela’s historical rights over the disputed territory. Regarding Guyana’s declaration of independence, the statement indicates Caracas’ recognition of the new nation, restricted to the territory located on the right bank of the Essequibo River.

“However, despite the fact that Guyana’s territorial limits have since been well established, the government of Guyana has pretended to take possession of a territory over which it has no title, nor can it show legal sources to support its pretensions,” Venezuela said.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela rejects Almagro’s provocations about Guayana Esequiba

Through a statement, the government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejected as insolent the statements of the Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, who, unaware of the matter regarding the legitimate Venezuela’s claim to Essequibo, dared to express his opinion against the country.

The Chancellor of the Republic, Yván Gil, released the content of the statement, while repudiating the statements of the “corrupt and dark character” regarding “the territorial controversy over Guayana Esequiba.”

The text states that Almagro’s opinion “corresponds to a shameful line of provocation that attempts to destabilize the region, dictated by ExxonMobil, and accompanied by the United States Southern Command.”

He adds that Venezuela, as a sovereign country, does not accept guardianships of any kind, which is why the National Assembly convened the Popular Power to defend our historical rights over Guayana Esequiba.

en.ultimasnoticias.com,ve

Bolivarian Government of Venezuela rejects Guyana’s claim to delegitimize Referendum

The Chancellor of the Republic, Yván Gil, announced the Bolivarian Government’s rejection of the request made by the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the International Court of Justice so that the advisory referendum on the Essequibo, scheduled for December 3.

Through his account on the social network Venezuelan people, summoned to a democratic consultation and popular.”

Likewise, the document said “The declaration issued by the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, aligned in a servile manner with the interests of Exxon Mobil, seeks to delegitimize the will of the Venezuelan people, summoned to a democratic and popular”.

Likewise, he considers that this is an unprecedented and unusual request that “has no legal basis and only demonstrates the desperation of the Guyana authorities and their disrespect for the sovereignty of Venezuela.”

He also considers that Guyana’s strategy “has as its fundamental objectives to destabilize the region and fraudulently appropriate territory.”

en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve