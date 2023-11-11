Venezuela warns Guyana over alleged US military presence in Essequibo Strip

Guyana Denies Accusations

An reported Guyana-US announcement to boost US military deployment in the Essequibo Strip during a territorial dispute has been strongly criticised by Venezuela.

Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Gil stated on Wednesday that Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali denies “direct dialogue” with Venezuela while associating with “the most aggressive military power in the history of mankind.”

Venezuela said that the Guyanese government and the US Southern Command are conducting military operations in the Essequibo Strip to “protect US energy corporations” exploiting marine resources. Caracas called the measure a “threat to the stability of Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd denied a military expansion in the 160,000-square-kilometer Essequibo Strip and accused Venezuela of disseminating falsehoods and dividing the region.

“[Guyana] flatly denies Venezuela’s claim that Guyana has granted permission to the United States to establish a military base in Essequibo,” fumed Todd.

Venezuelanalysis could not discover the US-Guyana combined military operations announcement. However, on Tuesday, US ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot advocated for bilateral defence cooperation to “improve mutual security objectives.” US State Secretary Antony Blinken attended the July Southern Command Tradewinds multinational military exercise in Guyana.

The two neighbouring South American countries’ 19th-century rivalry over the Essequibo Strip resurfaced in 2015 as Georgetown sought bids for oil exploration in the region’s territorial waters. Since then, Exxon Mobil and others have conducted substantial drilling projects there.

Guyana claims the region based on an 1899 arbitration ruling that gave it to the UK, its former colonial authority. Venezuela claims the decision is unconstitutional because Venezuelan negotiators were absent and defends the 1966 UN-brokered Geneva Agreement, which called for a negotiated solution after Guyana’s independence.

Georgetown asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to uphold the 1899 Paris tribunal’s border in 2018, while Caracas argued that the Hague-based court has no authority. The ICC rejected Venezuela’s objections, thus the Maduro government must deliver its “Counter-Memorial” to defend its position.

The Guyana Parliament also criticised the Maduro government’s December 3 vote on the Essequibo Strip sovereignty dispute on Monday.

Venezuelans will be asked if they reject the 1899 arbitration, accept the 1966 agreement as the only binding solution, reject the ICJ’s jurisdiction, and oppose Guyana’s unilateral appropriation of the Essequibo’s territorial waters for oil exploration.

A last question asks voters if they support creating Guayana Esequiba, a new state in the disputed strip, offering Venezuelan citizenship to its residents, and providing social programmes for the 125,000 people living there, according to an outdated census. Essequibans’ opinion has not been considered by any country.

The referendum will not affect the Essequibo Strip legal dispute because the Venezuelan Constitution requires the defence of the country’s “territorial integrity.” However, the Maduro administration may consider popular support for a potential campaign theme before next year’s presidential elections.

Georgetown has asked the ICJ to take quick action in reaction to the vote, noting that its sole objective is to win Caracas popular support to abandon the ICJ proceedings and acquire the mineral and forest-rich strip. The court planned to celebrate public hearings on the subject.

President Maduro started a national referendum campaign on Wednesday and said Venezuelans will continue to “decide sovereignly and democratically their future.”

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez accused Washington of “adding fuel to the fire” by backing Guyana’s position to undermine the Barbados accords between Venezuela and the US-backed opposition.

Source : venezuelanalysis