Venezuela will host the Indigenous Movement Congress

On Wednesday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro announced that his country will host “the Congress of the Indigenous Movement’s New Era” in Nov. 12.

During a ceremony held at the Miraflores palace, the Bolivarian leader reported that said congress will formulate a “work plan” to promote actions in favor of the indigenous peoples.

“We have to hand over Indigenous lands to continue supporting food production, the dissemination of native culture, the in-depth education of our Indigenous children and youth, technological development, and ancestral knowledge,” Maduro said.

Proposed by the United Indigenous Movement of Venezuela (MIUVEN), the Indigenous Congress will invite delegations from Central American countries, Bolivia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Venezuela Rejects Decision of US Judge on Sale of CITGO Shares

Venezuela rejected the decision of the U.S. Judge Leonard Stark who authorized the auction schedule for the shares of CITGO, a U.S.-based subsidiary of the state-owned Petroleum of Venezuela (PDVSA).

“The Venezuelan State categorically rejects this reckless decision, tainted with arbitrariness and veiled bias,” the Ali Rodriguez Araque Presidential Commission (ARAPC), which was formed in 2020 to restructure the oil industry, said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Judge Stark authorized PDV Holding to sell CITGO shares so that it can compensate the Canadian-based Crystallex International Corporation, which alleges that Venezuela nationalized the Las Cristinas gold mine in 2008.

The ARAPC pointed out that Stark’s ruling is part of the actions that Washington is taking against the Bolivarian nation. These judicial actions seek a “blatant and indiscriminate plunder of the assets of the Venezuelan people.”

President Maduro Thanks Support to the Victims of Las Tejerias

President Nicolas Maduro thanked Venezuelans for their support for the victims of Las Tejerias, where heavy rains and landslides left 43 dead and over 50 people missing.

“All the collection centers are working thanks to the solidarity of our people. Over 100 tons of food have been donated by a supportive, conscious and loving people” he said.

As part of the care for the victims, the Bolivarian government set up two shelters to serve 600 people, one of which received 39 families. So far, the authorities have counted 757 affected homes, among which 317 were completely destroyed and 123 are located in risk areas.

Currently, 95 percent of electrical service and 100 percent of mobile telephony are operating in Las Tejerias, where a presidential task force is coordinating the cleanup of debris and the provision of basic services.

The tweet reads, “Our president Nicolas Maduro took the lead in the humanitarian and reconstruction efforts of the Las Tejerias town. ‘Hope will emerge from pain. We guarantee it,’ he said.”

Venezuela participates in the Russian Energy Week 2022

On the occasion of the celebration of the Russian Energy Week 2022, between October 12 and 14 in the city of Moscow, the High-Level Delegation of Venezuela, headed by the People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Carlos Faría, participates this Wednesday in a series of presentations at the most important international energy efficiency event.

In this 2022 edition, the agenda includes discussions on the development of the electric power, oil and gas, chemical and coal industries, as well as issues related to import substitution, digital transformation, energy transition and the situation around climatic problems.

Foreign Minister Faría, along with the rest of the delegation, toured the event’s Exhibition Pavilion. “Assuming our role in global energy geopolitics, we are attending the #Russia Energy Week 2022 with a high-level delegation. The agenda includes strategic aspects of the global energy situation.”

