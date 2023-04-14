Venezuela will not accept blackmail or imperial threats-President Maduro

President Nicolás Maduro charged against the undersecretary of the Department of State for Latin America, Brian Nichols, reiterating that his government is not going to allow itself to be blackmailed and will continue building its own course without any threat.

“We do not accept threats from the government of the United States government, we are standing here with our own efforts and we will continue advancing with our own efforts,” Maduro said during his speech in Miraflores upon receiving the Great Victory March, held this Thursday to celebrate the rescue of the constitutional thread and the return of President Chávez to power after the coup d’état committed by the ultra-right in April 2002.

“Imperialism swallow your words, eat your words that Venezuela will continue its course in the XNUMXst century without blackmail and without threats, with our own effort building our prosperity, our greatness, our happiness and our democracy,” the president sentenced, and addressing Brian Nichols said: “get the hell out of there, because Venezuela is respected,” said Maduro.

Maduro: Today we celebrate 21 years of the great victory of the Revolution

“Today we are celebrating the 21st anniversary of the great victory of the Revolution, where the people in the streets by millions, in union with the military forces of the Homeland, came out to face the coup d’état that was intended to be carried out in Venezuela,” he recalled. This Thursday the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro.

From the outskirts of the Miraflores Palace accompanied by the red tide, the Head of State participated in the Great National March “April, of the Glorious Civic-Military Insurgency” and commemorated the 14th Anniversary of the Bolivarian National Militia.

During his speech, the national President recalled that the oligarchy at the service of its own petty interests began to conspire from day one with hate campaigns, internal destabilization campaigns, manipulation campaigns. “They sowed fear and violence,” he said.

He affirmed that on April 11 and 12 they consummated their coup d’état, they assaulted Miraflores, on the 12th they brought in a wimp from the sell-out oligarchy of Pedro Carmona and without keeping appearances they presented him.

Maduro stressed that it was the soldiers of the people, the Bolivarian soldiers, who planned the retaking of the Presidential Palace. “With that military action, the recovery of political power began, the rescue of Venezuelan democracy, the defeat of the attempted dictatorship and the rescue of our Commander Hugo Chávez alive.”

In this sense, the Dignitary stressed that at that time the Venezuelan people wrote one of the most glorious pages in the entire history of more than 200 years of the Republic of Venezuela.

