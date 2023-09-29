Venezuela will present its case in the Essequibo territorial dispute

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ordered on Tuesday his diplomatic team to present to Caribbean governments Venezuela’s arguments in the territorial dispute over Essequibo.

“I ordered Venezuela’s diplomatic team to present to the Caribbean governments precise documentation that demonstrates our historical rights in the dispute over the Essequibo Territory,” Maduro said on social network X.

The Venezuelan government has raised its protests against Guyana for the opening of a round of oil tenders in maritime zones that Caracas considers not delimited.

Both countries have maintained for decades a controversy over a territory of approximately 150,000 square kilometers, called Esequibo.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Lifting Sanctions Would Accelerate Venezuelan Economic Recovery

President Nicolas Maduro assured that the lifting of arbitrary sanctions imposed on Venezuela would accelerate the “comprehensive recovery” of this South American country.

“No one can question that the lifting of inhuman sanctions against our people would represent an acceleration in the comprehensive recovery of Venezuela,” he said through social networks.

“For this reason, we must be united in one voice, demanding an end to the torture of the economic and social body of the nation.”

During the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, Venezuelan diplomacy compared the economic sanctions imposed by the United States to “weapons of mass destruction” and proposed the formation of an alliance of countries to evade arbitrary coercive measures.

This initiative was congratulated by representatives of Russia, China, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, Belarus and Eritrea, countries that also experience the consequences of arbitrary sanctions.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Constant: UN Commission perverts human rights

Ambassador Héctor Constant Rosales, Permanent Representative of Venezuela to the UN and other International Organizations in Geneva, indicated that, “the mandate of the so-called Fact Verification Mission on Venezuela, imposed on my country for political reasons, is the synthesis of the antithesis of the human rights system.”

Constant explained that Venezuela wishes to continue promoting and defending human rights “in this Council”, but he stressed, not from an interventionist and punitive perspective. “Our vision is humanistic, open, based on dialogue and cooperation and on International Law” Venezuela is respected! “He posted on his X account.

Likewise, during his intervention on the report of the International Fact Verification Mission on the human rights situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in accordance with Resolution 51/29 of the Human Rights Council, which was developed in the 54th Ordinary Session of the Human Rights Council, stated that the report under hegemonic logic seeks to maximize media and political pressure on Venezuela and is “an example of the perversion of Human Rights and it is regrettable that some countries support such a calamity.”

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Vice President Rodríguez: FitelVen consolidates alliances between public and private companies

After taking a tour this Thursday of each of the stands set up at the Poliedro de Caracas as part of the First International Telecommunications Fair of Venezuela 2023 (FiteVen), the Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, assured that a great alliance between public and private companies, to improve this important area for the development of the country.

Rodríguez highlighted that the international guests “have been shocked and have made it known, due to the great progress that Venezuela has made to improve connectivity despite the sanctions imposed by the United States Government. The Venezuelan people do not stop and this telecommunications fair generates a transversal impact because it contributes to national development,” she said.

He highlighted the promotion of the Bolivarian Economic Agenda through the Telecommunications Engine, because it contributes to the promotion of the digital economy. In this sense, he extended words of congratulations to Minister Jorge Márquez for the organization of the event and made an invitation to the people of Caracas to attend as a family, and especially to the youth, to visit Fitelven 2023, “so that they can know for themselves eyes the great achievements of the Bolivarian Government.”

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve