Venezuelan ambassador holds discussion with UWI Global Campus

The head of Venezuela’s diplomatic mission in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Francisco Perez Santana, met with Ms. Camille Lakhram, the officer in charge of the Global Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) of SVG.

The purpose of the meeting was to build a roadmap in academic and cultural areas that contribute to the training of professionals from both countries, as well as in other areas relevant to the growth of the region’s countries.

Both parties evaluated potential areas of remote academic instruction between Venezuelan universities and the University of the West Indies. One of them is the teaching of Venezuelan students in online university programmes in English, and in a dialectical relationship, Vincentian students who take training programmes in Venezuelan institutions via remote and distance mode in Spanish.

The second project entails establishing a student exchange programme in which selected students from both nations spend six months immersed in the Venezuelan and Vincentian cultures, respectively.