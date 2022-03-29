Venezuelan Embassy in SVG contributing their 1% to reducing carbon footprint

The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in SVG in a release said that its Diplomatic mission will be sending ALL outgoing communications by email, thus reducing their carbon footprint.

A simple way to have a huge impact on the environment is through reducing paper consumption, by turning paper documents into electronic ones. A tree can only produce, on average, 17 reams of paper, and takes about 100 years to grow. By reducing paper usage, companies can have a direct impact on reducing their carbon footprint. After all, more than 50% of paper comes from virgin forests.

Going paperless helps to reduce C02 (carbon dioxide) emissions. Turning a single tree into 17 reams of paper results in around 110 lbs of C02 being released into the atmosphere.

Additionally, trees also absorb CO2 and every tree that is not cut down for paper usage is able to absorb C02 gasses from the atmosphere; on average around a ton- 2,000 lbs- of C02 per tree in its lifetime.

Manufacturing paper products produce greenhouse gases, causing deforestation and global warming. Recycling can offset some of the environmental impact, but not by much. Most paper eventually ends up in a landfill.

Further, global warming effects have already been felt and seen around our small island Caribbean states, affecting our beaches, bays and coral and other sea life, prolonged periods of drought and yearly suffered during the Atlantic hurricane season which has proven to be beyond the curb with last year being the sixth consecutive above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, and the first time on record that two consecutive hurricane seasons exhausted the list of 21 storm names.