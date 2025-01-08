Venezuelan Embassy in SVG offers free Spanish course : Enroll Now

The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela through the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation “Hugo Chávez Frías” in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines invites the general public to enroll in the Spanish course corresponding to January 20th to April 4th , free of charge.

For level 1 (beginners) there is three sections:

Face to Face (Sutherland’s Building / Kingstown). Mondays and Wednesdays, 4:30 pm – 6:00 p.m.

25 PLACES ARE AVAILABLE.

Face to Face (Sutherland’s Building / Kingstown). Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30 pm – 6:00 p.m.

25 PLACES ARE AVAILABLE.

Face to Face (Sutherland’s Building / Kingstown). Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6:00 pm – 7:20 p.m.

25 PLACES ARE AVAILABLE.

Classes are scheduled to start on Monday, January 20th, 2025.

The Academic Coordinator of the VICC encourages you to fill out and submit the registration form by accessing this link