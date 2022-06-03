The Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) of Venezuela have dismantled 257 camp structures of the so-called Colombian Armed Drug Trafficking Terrorist Groups (Tancol) in the border states.

Of the total number of structures destroyed, 202 were for the manufacture of explosives, 32 for logistical services and 23 laboratories for the production of cocaine, the head of the Strategic Operational Command (Ceofanb), Domingo Hernández Lárez, reported on Thursday during the assessment of Operation Bolivarian Shield 2022, deployed five months ago.

At the event, headed by President Nicolás Maduro, it was also confirmed that 16 aircraft were neutralised, 46 clandestine airstrips were disabled in the last 30 days, 1,647 improvised explosive devices and 1,397 gas cylinders were deactivated, as well as the seizure of 52 small arms and 63 long arms.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Venezuela highlights Latin America’s rejection of an exclusionary Americas Summit

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, denounced the exclusionary policy of the United States government with regard to the upcoming Summit of the Americas and highlighted the resistance and solidarity that has arisen in various Latin American and Caribbean nations in the face of this manoeuvre.

Speaking at the 21st Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) in Havana, the president described the meeting to be held in Los Angeles as erratic. He added that “they have tried and are trying to exclude the peoples of Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela from this meeting, which calls itself the meeting of the Americas”.

Source: Telesurtv.net

Venezuelan government sends 41 tons of humanitarian aid to help the people of Suriname

The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela sent a shipment of 41 tons of humanitarian aid to help the people of Suriname, affected by heavy rains in recent days.

From the Simón Bolívar International Airport in La Guaira, the Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Carlos Faría, said that on the instructions of President Nicolás Maduro Moros, the Simón Bolívar Humanitarian Task Force was activated for this day of solidarity, which is in charge of the preparations from the logistical point of view and the compilation of the supplies. The shipment consists of drinking water, medicines, household goods, non-perishable foodstuffs and basic necessities.

The Foreign Minister stressed that the entire Bolivarian government is participating in the humanitarian operation “as a mechanism that shows the country and the world how the Venezuelan government acts and reacts to the calamities of our brother peoples of the Caribbean and Latin America”.

Source: mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela seeks to increase cooperation with Eurasian Union

Venezuelan Deputy Prime Minister Delcy Rodriguez stressed the interest of the government led by President Nicolas Maduro in strengthening investment and cooperation with the nations of the Eurasian region.

“Venezuela plays a secure role in relations with other economic blocs in the world and vice versa”, said the Vice President during her participation in the Eurasian Economic Forum, which was held virtually. She stressed that in Venezuela, which continues to be the nation with the world’s largest oil reserves, investments can be made with total security and transparency.

“We have to emphasise that Venezuela has increased its non-traditional exports by 76 percent, and that according to the ECLAC (Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean) it ranks eighth in Latin America and the Caribbean in the increase of its exports,” said Rodríguez.

Source: Telesurtv.net

ALBA-TCP defends the interests of sovereign peoples

“ALBA-TCP is here to defend the interests of Latin America and the Caribbean and the interests of our peoples”, said the Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, who rejected the exclusionary position of the United States in cutting off the voice of the peoples who oppose its imperial dictates.

“The United States is not interested in democracy. The US government is not interested in human rights, it is not interested in the integration of our peoples,” he said from the José Martí Memorial in Cuba.

Llorenti pointed out that the IX Summit of the Americas, to be held in Los Angeles, “is sinking because of the host, which decided to use this scenario for its hegemonic ends”.

Source: mppre.gob.ve