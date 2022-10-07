Venezuelan FM Carlos Faría Says US Uses Human Rights as Political Tool

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría said on Wednesday that the U.S. is making political use of human rights against his country by trying to renew the United Nations International Independent Fact-Finding Mission, which presented a report on alleged human rights violations by Venezuelan government agencies.

“If the U.S. had a real interest in human rights, it would immediately lift its blockade against Venezuela. On the contrary, it continues to make political use of them, seeking the renewal of a mission dedicated to promoting false positives and overshadowing the cooperation of the Government with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR),” the official wrote in a Twitter message.

Faría referred to the message published by the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols, who indicated that the U.N. mission reports are an essential tool for accountability for human rights abuses in Venezuela and called for their renewal.

Source: Telesurenglish.tv

The government of Venezuela denounces US interference in controversy over Essequibo

Venezuela denounced the interference of the government of the United States (USA) in the territorial dispute over Guayana Esequiba.

Through a message posted on her account on the social network Twitter, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez made clear the country’s position regarding the statements made on that social network by Brian A. Nichols, Undersecretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, of the US Department of State.

In this regard, Rodríguez expressed Venezuela’s rejection of these actions with which the US seeks to “favor its energy hegemony and its transnationals,” and pointed out as inadmissible the undue pressures in clear violation of International Law.

“Venezuela reject and denounce the interference of the US government in the territorial dispute over Guayana Esequiba, to favor its energy hegemony and its transnationals! Undue pressures in clear violation of International Law are inadmissible,” the Vice President published.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuelan President Meets With Colombian Foreign Minister

“As sister nations, Venezuela and Colombia continue to move forward in cooperation for the welfare of our peoples. Grateful to the Chancellor of the Republic of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva Durán, for his valuable disposition to the meeting and understanding,” the president said in a Twitter message.

The meeting between the two representatives occurred in the context of signing the agreement between the Colombian Government and the National Liberation Army (ELN). The delegations of the ELN and the Government of Gustavo Petro agreed in Caracas to resume the peace dialogue process for the first week of November.

Petro reactivated contacts with ELN after taking office on August 7 to rescue the agreements reached in 2016, and on Tuesday, both parties committed to resuming the progress of that dialogue.

Venezuela also accompanied the first phase of talks with the ELN, along with Cuba, Norway, Chile, Brazil and Ecuador.

Source: Telesurenglish.tv

Venezuelans Celebrate Return to 100% Face-to-Face Classes

The Executive Vice President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, stated this Monday from the facilities of the Escuela Básica Miguel Antonio Caro, located in the Sucre parish, Caracas, that children are returning this Monday to 100% face-to-face classes after the COVID-19 pandemic, under strict biosecurity measures.

“Classes are going to be face-to-face; remember, in 2020, we were in virtual classes; in 2021, we had a combined cycle of semi-presential and this year, we are going to be face-to-face at all levels to have a happy return to classes, of communication between our children, between our girls, teachers and teachers,” said Rodriguez.

Source: Telesurenglish.tv

Venezuela Sends 4,000 TN of Ammonia to Colombia for Fertilizers

To serve the regional market, a ship from Venezuela arrived in Colombia on Thursday with more than 4,000 tons of ammonia that will be used to produce NPK fertilizers and ammonium sulfate.

“Second shipment arrives at the dock of Monómeros S. A. from Venezuela: now with 4 thousand tons of ammonia for the generation of NPK and ammonium sulfate, as well as the attention of some markets in South America”, informed the president of Petroquímica de Venezuela, Rafael Tellechea, through a Twitter message.

This is the second shipment from Venezuela to Colombia; on September 23, a ship arrived in the neighboring nation with more than 16,000 tons of urea.

Source: Telesurenglish.tv

Maduro: there are more than 120 municipalities affected after the rains

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, reported this Thursday that there are “direct, strong” effects, according to the president, in about 120 municipalities throughout the national territory by the passage of Tropical Wave 41, so the “national government is fully activated,” he stressed.

The National President held a videoconference with the governors, mayors and authorities of the National Risk Management System to evaluate the situation of the rains.

He explained that these phenomena are causing the saturation of the soil and due to the rains of recent days there are “affectations in almost 120 municipalities of the country, direct and strong.”

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve