Venezuelan Opposition says it has proof they won the election

Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González has announced that his campaign has proof of winning the country’s disputed presidential election, despite electoral authorities declaring President Nicolás Maduro the victor. The opposition claims to have obtained more than 70% of tally sheets, showing González with more than double Maduro’s votes.

Disputed Election Results

The National Electoral Council, loyal to Maduro’s ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela, officially declared him the winner, granting him a third six-year term. However, González and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado assert that they have obtained more than 70% of the tally sheets from the election, which show González with more than double the votes of Maduro.

Protests and Public Reaction

Following the announcement, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Caracas and other cities across Venezuela. The protests were mostly peaceful, but some clashes occurred between protesters and national police officers. Tear gas was used to disperse the crowds, and there were reports of stones and other objects being thrown at officers.

International Response

Several foreign governments, including the U.S. and the European Union, have withheld recognition of the election results. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed “serious concerns” that the announced tally did not reflect the actual votes or the will of the people. Chilean President Gabriel Boric also called the results “difficult to believe.”

Economic and Political Context

Venezuela, which sits atop the world’s largest oil reserves, has experienced severe economic decline under Maduro’s leadership. The country has faced plummeting oil prices, widespread shortages of basic goods, and hyperinflation. U.S. oil sanctions imposed after Maduro’s 2018 reelection have further exacerbated the crisis, leading to the exodus of approximately 7.7 million Venezuelans.

Opposition’s Strategy and Future Plans

The opposition, which has struggled with intraparty divisions and election boycotts in the past, managed to unite behind a single candidate this time. González, a political newcomer, was chosen as a last-minute stand-in for Maria Corina Machado, who was barred from running by the Maduro-controlled supreme court. The opposition has called for calm and urged supporters to gather peacefully to celebrate their claimed victory.

Conclusion

The disputed election has plunged Venezuela into a political standoff, with both sides claiming victory. The international community remains skeptical of the results, and the opposition continues to push for recognition of their claimed win. The situation remains tense as the country awaits further developments.