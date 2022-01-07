National Assembly installs new legislative period

The National Assembly (NA) of Venezuela began the installation of the ordinary sessions 2022-2023 this Wednesday, January 5th, at the Federal Legislative Palace. After the vote of the deputies, the new board of directors of the NA was constituted by the deputy Jorge Rodriguez, ratified as president of the body.

The member of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) was sworn in by members of social movements, where he expressed that he will enforce the functions conferred by the Constitution to defend the country’s right to freedom, sovereignty and self-determination.

Iris Varela was also elected first vice-president of the Assembly, and Vanesa Montero was elected second vice-president, replacing Didalco Bolívar, both deputies elected by the Gran Polo Patriótico, the government alliance.

Source: telesur.net

Venezuelan Parliament investigates the theft of public funds

The president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, denounced the systematic robbery of the Venezuelan people by the radical Venezuelan opposition led by former deputies and ordered an investigation into the theft of Venezuela’s money in recent days: “In January 2021, this National Assembly set up a special commission to investigate the terrible crimes against the republic perpetrated by the boards of directors who have orchestrated all kinds of aggressions”, he said in his swearing-in speech after being re-elected.

For this, he ordered this Special Commission coordinated by Deputy José Brito to incorporate in seven days the crimes that were perpetrated two days ago by the also former deputy Juan Guaidó and his aides: “It is the biggest operation of theft, of embezzlement against the people of Venezuela, because it is at the expense of the people of Venezuela”, Rodriguez said.

The president of the National Assembly detailed that some 382 million dollars were stolen between 2020 and 2021, broken down into 366 million dollars for doctors and health personnel, 8 million dollars to the National Assembly and 23 million dollars for Security and Defence of Democracy and other uses. In total it was given $332 million, he said, of which $290 million was spent and $49 million remained in accounts deposited in the United States.

Source: telesur.net

Venezuela reiterates its denunciation of human rights violations in Colombia before the UN.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela will ratify before the United Nations agency its complaint against Colombian President Ivan Duque to stop the practice of violating human rights.

This was highlighted by Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia through his Twitter account @PlasenciaFelix, where the head of diplomacy referred to the clashes with illegal armed groups in the border department of Arauca, which he blamed on President Nicolás Maduro for providing “protection and support”.

“Mr Duque, the leader of this selective annihilation, is trying to wriggle out of it with his empty discourse and his false positives of tradition”, said Foreign Minister Plasencia.

Source: vtv.gob.ve

Bolivarian government rejects further US interference

Venezuela rejected on Wednesday the new US interference that aims to recognise authorities emanating from state bodies whose mandate expired more than a year ago and which have usurped the international representation of the country in some capitals.

In a statement, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry called this position an interventionist attempt by the United States to “recognise supposed authorities, in clear violation of international law, the Constitution and the democratic order” of the country.

According to the foreign ministry, “the State Department intends to legitimise with a communiqué the functioning of a transnational criminal group already infamous for its role in the theft and squandering of the resources of all Venezuelans”, in reference to authorities without a legal mandate.

Source: telesur.net

President Maduro: 2022 will be a year of economic consolidation and solutions for the country

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro assured that 2022 will be a year of consolidation of economic growth and the search for solutions for the people, during the meeting he held with the deputies of the National Assembly, belonging to the Parliamentary Bloc of the “Gran Polo Patriótico Simón Bolívar” (Great Patriotic Pole Simón Bolívar).

The Bolivarian leader remarked that in the search for problems and solutions we have the experience, the capacity and the people. “To govern by obeying the people, to govern systematically with technology. Renew everything that needs to be renewed and change everything that needs to be changed”, insisted Nicolás Maduro.

Source: telesur.net

Venezuela receives 3.1 million Covid-19 vaccines

Venezuela’s deputy health minister, Gerardo Briceño, reported that 3.1 million Covid-19 vaccines have arrived in the country, which are part of the drugs obtained by the country through the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Covax mechanism.

Briceño said that with this shipment of immunisers against Sar Cov-2, which arrived at the International Airport of Maiquetía in Caracas (capital), a total of 8.9 million vaccines have arrived through this international mechanism.

Source: telesur.net

Covid-19 booster vaccination day begins

The Venezuelan government reported that a booster vaccination campaign against Covid-19 began on Monday, January 3rd, at a time when the incidence of the disease has dropped to five cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

President Nicolás Maduro posted a message on his Twitter account on Sunday in which he highlighted: “Everyone stay tuned! On Monday, January 3rd, begins the day of vaccination of reinforcement against Covid-19”.

Source: telesur.net

Maduro: we are in the best moment for national sport

On the occasion of the celebration of the 77th anniversary of the Sports Mass, the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, urged Venezuelan athletes to continue flying the tricolour flag around the world.

Through the social network Twitter, the president wrote: “With great pride, I join the Sports Mass, a celebration to give thanks for all the happiness that the Golden Generation has given to the people. We are in the best moment of national sport, may our tricolour continue to fly all over the world.

In 2021, Venezuelan sport was marked by great successes such as the four medals won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the six medals won at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve