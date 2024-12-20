Venezuelan President Denounces Provea as Ally of U.S. Right-Wing Forces

Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro denounced on Thursday that the Provea non-governmental organization (NGO) has connections with the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). During his speech, the president asserted that this NGO is part of the extreme right in Venezuela, which, together with its American allies, seeks to dismantle the achievements of the Bolivarian Revolution.

President Maduro emphasized that Provea, which he referred to as “ProCIA,” has been operating for the CIA since the 1990s. “They are not political prisoners. They are people who burned, attacked, and threatened,” he said, referring to the recent arrests related to acts of violence and destabilization following the elections on July 28.

In his speech, the president highlighted the incidents of July 29 and 30, where extreme right-wing groups allegedly set fire to a town hall and attempted to attack a community radio station, endangering the life of Mayor Carmen Silva.

Source: telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Announces Investment of More than 169 Million Euros to Strengthen the Health Sector in Venezuela

Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, approved on Thursday a significant investment of more than 169 million euros (approximately 175 million dollars) for the acquisition of medical supplies, medicines and surgical equipment.

President Maduro stressed that these resources, totalling 169,808,149 euros, are essential to ensure the development of priority programs and services in the health field, for the benefit of the Venezuelan people.

“These resources are directed to the recovery process, to invest in health, education, housing and productive projects,” said the president, emphasizing his commitment to the well-being of citizens.

The budget was approved in conjunction with the Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, the Minister of Health, Magaly Gutiérrez, and the Sectoral Vice President, Gabriela Jiménez. Through this investment, the government is seeking to strengthen the country’s health infrastructure and ensure access to essential treatments and medicines.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Exports Fishery Products to the U.S. and China:

On Thursday, Venezuela’s Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Juan Carlos Loyo, confirmed that the country exported more than 100 tons of seafood products, including lobster, black scabbardfish, and cannonball jellyfish, to China and the United States.

The export—which was carried out in compliance with national and international health protocols and measures—is part of a plan to establish a non-oil-dependent economy in Venezuela, he stated.

The state-owned broadcaster VTV reported that this export resulted from negotiations held in Shanghai, China, during the 7th Edition of the China International Import Expo 2024.

As part of its plan to diversify external markets, Venezuela has also exported seafood products to South Korea and the Dutch islands of Aruba and Curaçao.

Source: telesurenglish.net

The Minister Diosdado Cabello Denounces Media Strategies of the Venezuelan Opposition at a Press Conference:

At a recent press conference, Diosdado Cabello, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), addressed the issue of the release of Venezuelans involved in acts of terrorism and violence, emphasizing that the extremist opposition is using this situation to generate a media scandal.

Cabello stated that the detainees, whose releases have generated controversy, were captured thanks to self-generated evidence, such as videos and social media posts documenting their criminal actions.“They believed that they would win, and it did not matter after the heroes,” said Cabello.

During his speech, the Minister of Interior, Justice, and Peace stressed that the digital records of detainees were key to their identification and capture.

He also revealed that the motivations behind these publications were twofold: the illusion of triumph and an attempt to instill fear in the Venezuelan population.

Cabello did not hold back criticism of the opposition, accusing it of instrumentalizing the situation of detainees to maintain relevance in the political landscape. “They don’t really care about the welfare of prisoners; their goal is to create a media spectacle that allows them to stay in the spotlight,” he said.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan oil industry begins a new stage toward consolidation

“A step of great importance in the consolidation of the new stage of growth of Venezuela’s energy industry, to strengthen and expand our fundamental potentialities”, expressed the president of Petróleos de Venezuela (Pdvsa), Héctor Obregón through the publication in his Telegram channel, before the modification of the name of the Ministry of People’s Power of Hydrocarbons.

Obregón added that from the working class and board of directors of Pdvsa S.A. they assume with historical commitment the essential role of developing to the maximum the oil, gas and petrochemical areas of the Venezuelan company, with the impulse through the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), in order to continue in the construction of Venezuela Power.

This Wednesday, December 18, the Executive Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, announced the decision of the Head of State, Nicolás Maduro Moros, to change the name of the Ministry of People’s Power of Petroleum to Ministry of People’s Power of Hydrocarbons, with the aim of giving a special boost to the sector’s industry.

“As of today, we are the Ministry of People’s Power of Hydrocarbons! We thank President Maduro for creating and promoting a new comprehensive vision that encompasses our enormous reserves of oil, gas; as well as, petrochemicals and the incorporation of artificial intelligence to make our productive processes more efficient. With this strategic shift Venezuela looks to the future.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve