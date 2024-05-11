Venezuelan President Finances Over 41,000 Female-Led Ventures

The Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro led the “Great Meeting of Entrepreneurial and Productive Mothers”. From the Liberators Square, he announced the granting of 2,917 financing for local commerce, production, and services enterprises, a policy whose objective is advancing the positioning of women as independent economic agents.

The meeting was attended by the First Lady Celia Flores, Anzoategui Governor Luis Marcano, Women Minister Dheliz Alvarez, and Marcia Moreno, a local representative of the Venezuela Women’s Mission.

During a live broadcast, Maduro reported on the progress in the Economic and Financial Plan to Support Women (CrediMujer), which has delivered 41,909 new loans in support of female-led ventures throughout the country.

He also highlighted the results achieved by the National Plan for Humanized Childbirth and Breastfeeding, whose objective is to guarantee the protection of women during pregnancy. In this regard, the Venezuelan President confirmed that his country will have 20,000 certified promoters until July who will provide optimal care to women.

“Women are at the forefront of the fight for the great Homeland and the future prosperity of Venezuela,” said Maduro.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan Growth in Q1 2024 Exceeds IMF Projection

On Wednesday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez confirmed that her country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth during the first four months of 2024 exceeded the forecasts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During the 7th edition of the Retail Radiography 2024 event, she stated that the official growth figures coincide with the numbers reported by Venezuelan entrepreneurs.

“The data indicate that we have grown two percentage points above the first four months of 2023. What does this mean? Economic expansion for the rest of the year will be much better than the growth in the first four months of 2024,” Rodriguez explained.

“Additionally, Venezuela records the best supply index in the last 20 years as shortages have been reduced to 3 percent,” she added.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Launch Great Mission in Venezuela “Grandparents of the Homeland”

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, carried out this Wednesday the launch of the Great Mission Abuelos y Abuelas de la Patria and reported that it has four vertices of action.

During the act of activation of this social program, carried out in the state of Miranda, the president explained that the four vertices of action are: health and food, comprehensive protection, movement of grandparents of the homeland, as well as house of grandparents.

“Born today, May 8, the Great Mission Grandparents of the Homeland to embrace all grandparents, older adults, support them, accompany them and rebuild the social justice that Venezuela needs in the principles of equality, justice, solidarity, love and socialism, in the principles of the homeland,” he said.

Source: telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Praises the Seven Transformations Plan

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the Seven Transformations Plan (7T) will set the course of the Bolivarian Revolution until 2030.

“We must have clear objectives and focus our strength on what is essential so that good results are achieved,” he said during a meeting with mayors and other authorities of Venezuela’s most populous cities.

“The 7T Plan is the project. We have the people and the strength. What we are building is for 2030 and beyond,” Maduro added.

“We are defending the project that Commander Hugo Chavez bequeathed to us: Bolivarian Socialism,” the Venezuelan president emphasized from Los Caobos Park in Caracas.

“The 7T Plan is for now and forever,” Maduro said, referring to the major transformations that “Venezuela needs and that only we can accomplish.”

The Bolivarian leader also indicated that his administration will allocate resources in the coming days for the implementation of 4,500 development projects approved in the popular consultation of April 21.

“2024 represents the rise of popular force and the new revolutionary popular majority that is beginning to take shape and cause in the streets of Venezuela,” he said.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan National Assembly Approves Pension Protection Bill

The National Assembly of Venezuela approved on Thursday in the first discussion, the Social Security Pension Protection Bill, after it was presented to that body by the executive vice president of the South American country, Delcy Rodriguez.

“We wanted to bring this bill that has 13 articles that seek special protection, through contributions and contributions of private business for the protection of pensions against criminal blockade” said Rodríguez and also recalled that the country’s income from the blockade was impacted by 99 percent.

In that sense, she denounced that on April 18, the United States Government reimposed sanctions against Venezuela and its oil industry, which will generate losses in revenues that reach and exceed 2,000,000,000 by 2024.

“The determination of the Venezuelan people has been very firm in saying that no criminal blockade, no blackmail and no extortion can change the will and sovereignty of the Venezuelan people” she said, while stressing that the only will that should govern the country is that of the people and not that of any foreign mandate.

Source: telesurenglish.ne