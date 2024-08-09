Venezuelan President Maduro Presents Electoral Records to Supreme Court

On Friday, President Nicolas Maduro went to the Supreme Justice Court’s Electoral Chamber to present 100 percent of the minutes of the July 28 elections that his organization, the Great Patriotic Pole, has managed to compile.

This happens in the context of the appearances of former presidential candidates and representatives of political organizations ordered by the Supreme Court for the purpose of an exhaustive investigation of the presidential elections held on July 28.

The Bolivarian leader arrived accompanied by the first lady Cilia Flores, the Venezuelan vice president Delcy Rodriguez, and other high-level officials.

In the vicinity of the Court’s headquarters in Caracas, hundreds of workers, students and social activists were waiting for President Maduro, who was cheered as he passed.

Venezuelan Supreme Court Continues Hearings on Presidential Elections

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Justice’s Electoral Chamber began the third and final day of hearings with former candidates to resolve the disputes arising from the presidential election held on July 28th, in which President Nicolas Maduro was re-elected with nearly 52 percent of the votes.

According to the schedule, the Bolivarian leader is expected to attend today. Previously, Maduro confirmed that he will indeed appear before the Supreme Court to deliver 100 percent of the electoral records in the possession of the Great Patriotic Pole.

Today’s session started with the appearance of former candidate Frederick Villegas (Focused on the People). Additionally, the judges expect the presence of politicians such as Hipolito Abreu (Tupamaro), Ilenia Medina (Homeland for All), Vanesa Montero (We Are Venezuela), Eucaris Centeno (Authentic Renovation), Vidalco Bolivar (Social Democracy), Nazarena Rojas (Green Party), Jose Tovar (Fall in Love with Venezuela), Casto Gil (People’s Electoral Movement), Eileen Gonzalez (Future Venezuela), Sixto Rodriguez (Communist Party), Henry Hernandez (Venezuelan Popular Unity), and Ricardo Sanchez (Alliance for Change).

On Thursday, former candidates Javier Bertucci (Change Party), Daniel Ceballos (Arepa), Claudio Fermin (Solutions for Venezuela), and Antonio Ecarri (Alliance of the Pencil) were present at the hearings.

In statements to the press, Ceballos emphasized that “Maria Corina Machado’s website lacks legality,” explaining that the Venezuelan far-right’s site attempted to usurp the authority of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

From that website, Machado and her activists published over 9,000 alleged electoral records, which are full of inconsistencies, said the former Arepa candidate, who urged Venezuelans “to be realistic and not fall for that kind of fantasy again.”

Fermin, the former candidate of Solutions for Venezuela, stressed that the Electoral Chamber is the only place authorized to resolve the disputes related to the July 28th elections.

Over 300 Intellectuals, Politicians, Activists, Journalists and Leaders Condemn Fascist Violence Against Venezuela

On Thursday, more than 300 prominent intellectuals, writers, journalists, political leaders and activists rejected the fascist coup in Venezuela and ratified the electoral victory of President Nicolas Maduro.

In the letter, intellectuals condemned the acts of violence and media manipulations against Nicolas Maduro, pointing out that “the destabilizing operation of imperialism (…) was designed and carried out before, during and after the elections”.

“The acts of violence and vandalism that were seen on television and social media show that the accusations of fraud against the government of Maduro and the National Electoral Council are only the surface of a vast destabilizing plan that ultimately justify even foreign military intervention”, secure the letter.

The signatories also assured that the democratic forces of the region and Latin American intellectuals must: “denounce, repudiate and strongly reject the attempted coup d’état against the sister Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela”.

Venezuelan Chancellor Denounces Falsities of Observation Mission of the Carter Center

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister, Yvan Gil, said on Thursday that the head of the Carter Center’s observation mission, Jennie Lincoln, is lying about the Venezuelan electoral process held on July 28.

“All the hard work and prestige that President Jimmy Carter built is thrown away by this State Department employee, Ms. Jane. lies shamelessly, none of his words correspond to reality or Venezuelan legality”, wrote the head of Venezuelan diplomacy in his account on X.

He also said that it is “a shame to place this institution in the coup plan, supporting the execution of the most low electoral crimes we have seen in the republican era of Venezuela, committed by the fascist hordes”.

The Carter Center was invited by the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) to observe the elections in which President Nicolás Maduro was proclaimed re-elected with 51.2 percent for a third six-year term.

This entity claims that the opposition candidate Edmundo González, of the Unitary Democratic Platform (PUD, center), won the Venezuelan elections without official evidence.

The foundation has been run since 2020 by Paige Alexander, who has worked for years for USAID, one of the White House tools used by intelligence services to obtain information on countries in the region and influence their domestic and foreign policy.

Venezuelan Authorities Condemn Far-Right Attacks on the Electoral Process

Venezuela’s Executive Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, and Foreign Minister Yvan Gil held a meeting with the diplomatic corps accredited in Caracas on Thursday regarding the presidential elections of 28J, which resulted in the reelection of President Nicolás Maduro, with about 52 percent of the vote.

Rodríguez commented that Maduro Moros conducted a very cheerful election campaign despite the country being under imperialist aggression, with more than 930 unilateral restrictive measures that have impacted all spheres of life in the country.

It was stated that ten candidates representing 38 political parties had presented themselves for the elections.

He recalled that, although he participated in the election, the candidate of the extreme right, Edmundo González Urrutia, did not sign the Agreement on Recognition of Results of the Presidential Election, which eight candidates signed before the Electoral Power on 20 June.

He added that ten days before the election, this political force declared that it would not recognize the result issued by the National Electoral Council (CNE), but its own minutes, in anticipation of what they would do later with the fraudulent minutes submitted.

It was noted that on 27 July they registered a website in the UK to publish their own results. They considered that they wanted to supplant the CNE, an act that does not respect laws and the Venezuelan Constitution.

President Maduro: what the TSJ determines will be a holy sentence

After appearing before the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, assured that whatever the highest court of the country decides on the expert report on the July 28 presidential elections “will be a holy sentence”.

“I have answered the interrogation, I have not shunned any question from the judges and magistrates”, Maduro expressed to the media at the seat of the highest court, where before starting his statements he requested that they be broadcasted in a national chain.

In this sense, the President condemned that only one candidate out of the 10 that participated in the elections “refused, he has not shown his face to justice, nor to the people. An ex-candidate who is in hiding, who orders to kill, who sends commandos, who calls for a coup d’état”.

“How ashamed must be those who cast their vote for a coward”, highlighted the President, for whom the absence of the former candidate of the extreme right, who already ignored the National Electoral Council and now ignores the TSJ, the people and pretends to self-proclaim himself, is scandalous”.

He celebrated that the representatives of the 38 political parties participating in the elections have complied with the summons and the judicial interrogation, which has been included in the case file.