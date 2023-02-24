Venezuelan President Maduro Promotes a Tourism-Based Economy

President Maduro Fosters a Tourism-Centred Economy in Venezuela

On Wednesday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro asked his ministers to make tourism an option to develop a post-oil economy: “Tourism is the secret weapon to achieve a new economy that can replace the oil-based economy,” he said, emphasizing that many transformations are still required for international tourism to compete with oil production as a source of foreign currency.

Referring to the carnival holiday, Maduro highlighted that hotel occupancy reached almost 100 percent, a figure that demonstrates the business possibilities coming from the expansion of domestic tourism.

In recent months, Venezuela has increased the frequency of its international flights, and has received thousands of Cubans and Russians through tourist plans.

Previously, the Maduro administration increased credits for the development of tourism-related activities and eliminated the COVID-19 tests at airports, which were in force for almost two years.

Source: telesurenglish.net

Iranian Merchant Ship to Set Sail for Venezuela in May

On Wednesday, the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) announced that a vessel with products will leave for Venezuela in early May.

In recent months, two ships with Iranian products have also left for that South American country after a regular shipping line between Iran and Venezuela was inaugurated.

Since then, a container ship has left the southern coast of Iran for Venezuela every two months. With the implementation of the current service, traditional export costs are lowered for each container.

A thousand Iranian cars arrived in Venezuelan territory in January and another 2,000 are about to arrive, the Bolivarian Transport Minister Ramon Velasquez said.

Source: telesurenglish.net

233 more compatriots return from Peru with Plan Vuelta a la Patria

This Friday they returned another 233 Venezuelans to the country from Peru through the Plan Vuelta a la Patria, informed the minister for the Urban, Ramon Velasquez Araguayan.

“The humanist vision of President Nicolás Maduro gave way to the creation of the return to the homeland plan with the idea of protecting Venezuelans who are abroad in vulnerable conditions; Today this plan brought back 233 compatriots from Peru,” the Minister published on his account on the social network Twitter.

Minister Velásquez Araguayán highlighted that with this Plan the national government attends to compatriots who are in a situation of vulnerability in other countries.

The Homeland Plan, created by President Nicolás Maduro, has allowed the return, free of charge, from compatriots in vulnerable situations who were in various countries without resources to return to the country.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela in favor of peace and defense of the UN Charter

The Alternate Ambassador of Venezuela to the United Nations (UN), Joaquín Pérez Ayestarán, reiterated the call of the Government of President Nicolás Maduro in favor of peace. This was expressed by Pérez Ayestarán during his speech in New York, United States, at the 17th plenary session of the Eleventh Special Period of Emergency Sessions of the General Assembly on the situation in Ukraine.

Pérez Ayestarán, who participated on behalf of 16 countries that share a common position with Venezuela on the situation in Ukraine and the need to promote diplomacy and peace, pointed out that the crossroads facing the world is the result of the breach of international agreements, the violation of the UN Charter, and the crisis of trust, leadership and values that threatens the survival of humanity.

According to information from the Foreign Ministry, the diplomat participated on behalf of the delegations of Belarus, Bolivia, Cambodia, China, Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Laos, Mali, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Syria and Zimbabwe.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve