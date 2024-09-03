Venezuelan Prosecutor Seeks Arrest Warrant for Ex-Presidential Candidate González

Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office Requests an Arrest Warrant Against Former Presidential Candidate Edmundo González Urrutia

The Venezuelan Public Prosecutor’s Office asked a court specialized in terrorist crimes to issue an arrest warrant against the former presidential candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia.

The request is made after the Prosecutor’s Office summoned González Urrutia three times, the maximum set by the Venezuelan justice system, and the neo-fascist opponent decided not to appear in court.

Urrutia is accused for the alleged commission of crimes of usurpation of functions: provided for and sanctioned in article 213, forging of a public document, provided for and punished in article 319, according to the details of the document made public by the prosecutor’s office.

In addition, will face the justice for Instigation to disobedience of laws, provided for and punished in article 283, Conspiracy, provided for and sanctioned in article 132, all of the Criminal Code, Sabotage to damage systems, provided for and punished in article 7 of the Law on Computer Crimes.

The prosecutor also specifies that the citizen is charged with unlawful association, a crime sanctioned by article 37 of the Organized Crime and Financing of Terrorism Act, committed against the Venezuelan State.

The investigation of González Urrutia is related to the publication of a website in which the ultra-right opposition filed a series of falsified election records, as well as the violent events that occurred on Monday, July 29.

Urrutia have deliberately ignored Venezuela’s institutionality after coming second in the 28 July elections with only 43% of the vote, and calling to ignore the triumph of the president Nicolás Maduro, who got more than 6.408.844 of votes.