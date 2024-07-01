Venezuelan Steel Company To Soon Operate at 100% Capacity

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro granted the exclusive right for the state-owned Venezuelan Mining Corporation (CVM) to carry out “exploration and exploitation activities” of the mineral cassiterite and its associated elements in an area of the Orinoco Mining Arc (AMO).

“Mining rights approved. Let us move forward in harmony with nature and Indigenous peoples towards our country’s comprehensive mining development,” Maduro said during an inspection of the national steel complex.

The Bolivarian leader announced that the National Steel Company would soon be operating at 100 percent of its capacity, which would contribute to the consolidation of Venezuela’s economy.

“We will deliver because we are building a new productive model. The model of productive socialism for a real economy that grows, moves forward, and strengthens,” Maduro asserted.

CVM President Jose Moreno explained that the mining project is mainly focused on tin extraction, which is used in alloys to create soldering materials and ceramic pigments, among other things. He also mentioned that Venezuela has exported 833 tons of cassiterite so far this year.

The AMO is located between the Amazonian states of Delta Amacuro, Bolivar, and Amazonas, where 36 protected natural areas are also found. This mining zone holds large reserves of gold, coltan, diamonds, iron, bauxite, and other minerals.

The Government of Venezuela Urges Actions to Stop the Scalation of War and the Agressions of Israel

The Government of Venezuela urged on Wednesday the international community to mobilize to urgently stop the escalation of war by the Israeli Zionist entity in the Middle East and condemn the war crimes of the Benjamin Netanyahu Government against the peoples of the region.

Through a statement, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said that Caracas «follows in detail the recent events in the Middle East which have prompted an action by the Islamic Republic of Iran, invoking its right to self-defence as laid down in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations».

It claimed that Iran launched its response operation against ‘the threats and crimes against humanity committed by the Netanyahu regime against Palestine, Lebanon and the Iranian people, including violations of their sovereignty and territorial integrity and the killing of innocent civilians, as well as political and military leaders of these countries».

Maduro Puts in Evidence the Ultra-Right as a Threat for the Whole World

During the program “Con Maduro+”, the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, accused the ultra-right of having intentions to overthrow his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, of conspiring against the stability of his country.

Maduro stressed that “the same ultra-right who wants to assassinate me is the one who plans to eliminate Petro,” alluding to the international pressure facing the Colombian government.

“He paid with millions of drug trafficking, a little over $11 million,” the head of state said, assuring that this equipment was used by Duque to spy in Colombia, Venezuela and much beyond.

The president warned about the deadlines imposed by the United States and paramilitary groups to destabilize the government of Petro before 2025.

He also claimed that his goal is to use Colombia as a bastion to attack the Bolivarian Revolution.

“Let’s not call ourselves deceptions; behind all the plans against Venezuela and Petro there is a same conspiracy that is directed from the United States,” he emphasized.

The head of state also called on the Colombian people to remain alert to these threats and urged not to allow the ultra-right to reinstate a hostile government in Colombia.

“Venezuela is at peace and growing, and we will continue to do so in the coming years,” he said.

Venezuela participates in the 56th OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee

The Minister of Petroleum, Delcy Rodríguez participated, via videoconference, in the 56th Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

During the meeting, the compliance of voluntary production adjustments, compensation plans, follow-up of oil market variables and the world economy were discussed, according to a press release issued by PDVSA.

The meeting was led by His Excellency Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee; as well as His Excellency Alexander Novak, Vice-President of the Government for Energy Affairs of the Russian Federation and Co-Chairman of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee.

It should be noted that Venezuela is a founding member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries since 1960 and plays a fundamental role in the world oil market, as it is currently the country with the largest certified crude oil reserves in the world.

