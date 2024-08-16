Venezuelan VP Warns of Planned Terrorist Acts by Far Right Groups On Saturday

The first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, warned that the far right is planning to carry out terrorist acts on the coming Saturday, August 17, using criminal groups in Petare, Caracas.

On Thursday, August 15, during the transmission of the 490th edition of his TV program Con El Mazo Dando, Cabello added that there will be criminals “from abroad” who have contact with people loyal to former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe.

“We are reporting it beforehand, do not say later that we did not say it,” Cabello said. “This is not a false positive. Nothing like that… We are not interested in violence, others are interested in violence, the terrorists. For Saturday they are looking for people to generate violence and kill people.”

He also presented an audio recording in which two criminals, one of them nicknamed El Puma, can be heard planning the acts they intend to carry out. Cabello urged for the need to put an end to violence and fascism in the country.

“One of our main objectives must be the elimination of all vestiges of fascism and neo-fascism,” he stressed. He also commented that María Corina Machado and the far right are entangled in their own lies about the results of the July 28 presidential elections. “The National Electoral Council publishes results, not records.

If you have any claim against the official results, submit the records, but if you do not have the records, then what are you going to claim?” he asked. During his TV program, Cabello stressed that the Supreme Court of Justice is conducting an investigation on the voting records and will rule on the electoral process.

“There will be decisions, and all those who have violated the Electoral Law will be held responsible,” he highlighted. Referring to the remarks made by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, regarding the publication of the electoral results of the recent presidential election, Cabello commented, “the CNE already did that, and said that Nicolás Maduro won.”

“Borrell, if you want the records, we have one in the Federal Legislative Palace, which is the Act of Independence from the Spanish Empire, the empire that we kicked out of here,” Cabello said.